Grand Central Suites

A Massachusetts developer wants a tax break to tear down the former Athens Restaurant and Central Ale House in Manchester and build a new eight-story building with 77 apartments.

The building at 21 and 31 Central St. — to be called Grand Central Suites — will include one- and two-bedroom units and nearly 2,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the plans. The rents will range from $1,995 to $2,005 a month, according to project documents.