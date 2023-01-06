Homeless
A couple walks towards the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester, where a homeless encampment has been growing.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Mayor Joyce Craig announced that the Cashin Senior Activity Center will host a temporary warming station for homeless people starting on Friday evening, following a tumultuous week regarding the city's homeless population.

The Cashin center, which is located on Main Street on the West Side, will open at 7 p.m. and close 6 a.m. on a daily basis.