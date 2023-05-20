Millennials' median spend on home renovations has increased by 33%

Millennials' median spend on home renovations has increased by 33% compared with 2021 and doubled since 2020.  

 Fizkes/Dreamstime/TNS

Millennials are the largest generation in the U.S., and everyone has been expecting members of this massive demographic cohort to reshape the housing market. So far, however, it hasn’t quite happened.

Not that millennials don’t value homeownership — two-thirds of them say it’s a central part of the American dream, according to Bankrate’s 2023 Financial Security survey. Still, it’s been a struggle for many aspiring millennial homebuyers to become homeowners.