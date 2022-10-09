PORTSMOUTH — Real estate agent Joe Leddy remembers walking through an unfinished condo building in downtown Portsmouth during the depths of the COVID pandemic pitching units for sale on video calls using FaceTime.
“I was literally talking to people from San Francisco, walking them through studs and Sheetrock,” Leddy recalled last week. “We sold a couple of units sight unseen.”
The coronavirus pandemic, securing local permits and finding construction crews to finish the job pushed back the project’s opening by about a year. The first residents moved in last month.
That helped set an all-time monthly record for the number of million-dollar condo sales on the Seacoast in September.
All 10 of the condos selling for more than a million dollars each were in Portsmouth, with six at the new building Leddy was marketing at 50 Maplewood Ave. The six that sold in one building went for between a little more than $1 million to nearly $1.6 million.
The number sold in that building was actually higher. Three other sales finalized in September weren’t part of the Multiple Listing Services, Leddy said. (Many real estate agents use MLS to sell properties and calculate statistics.)
“Our market continues to show steady appreciation despite rising interest rates and probably because of limited inventory,” said John Rice, chief statistician for the Seacoast Board of Realtors and a Realtor himself.
The remaining buyers in the 22-unit building at 50 Maplewood Ave. are expected to finalize their sales by year’s end, including those buying penthouse units for between $1.7 million and $2.1 million.
About 60% of the building’s buyers are paying cash, and the others are financing.
The delays hurt buyers who saw their locks on interest rates expire.
“It ended up costing a lot more money,” said Leddy, the listing agent and co-owner at Duston Leddy Real Estate in Portsmouth. “That was definitely a hardship for some of the buyers, who are now at 6 percent and were at 3 percent.”
As for who’s buying, Leddy said: “For the most part, it’s empty nesters.”
About half are from out of state.
Portsmouth Realtor Beth Parolisi helped a California buyer put a two-bedroom unit under contract in May 2021.
“It’s the location, like everything in downtown Portsmouth,” she said. “It’s location. It’s new construction. It has underground parking.”
September’s Seacoast condo record broke January’s mark. Statistics date back more than a decade.
September saw 67 total condo sales, nearly 29% more than a year ago, in the 13-community Seacoast region, which includes Portsmouth, Exeter and Hampton.
The September median price of $535,259 was 38% higher than a year earlier.
For the first nine months of 2022, condo sales were off 15.3% from the same time in 2021, while the median price of $503,645 was up 26%, according to the Seacoast Realtors group.
Some buyers are applying the brakes.
“The higher-end market appears to have cooled —especially outside of the city, and it’s taking longer to sell these properties,” said Rice, associate broker at Tate & Foss Sotheby’s International Realty in Rye.
“Even in the city (of Portsmouth), properties north of $2 million are taking much longer to sell. Rising interest rates have knocked many buyers out of the Portsmouth and other markets. But those who can ‘afford to play’ are still doing so and still bidding prices up when faced with competition.”
Back at 50 Maplewood Ave., the last units sold more than a year ago, Leddy said.
“The growth and expansion of the north end has been crazy,” Leddy said. “We were the only game in town for a while because there was no inventory. Everything was getting sold out.”