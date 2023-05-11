ATHOME-MODERN-FARMHOUSE-DMT

Copper is a popular choice for a modern farmhouse kitchen.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Modern farmhouse style has been all the rage — in magazines, on design TV shows and in homes across the country.

According to a study by Ruby Home, modern farmhouse is the leading home interior style across the United States. The style is a blend of classic and contemporary and is known for its mixture of old and new.