KTM Exteriors of Hampstead received the 2020 People’s Choice Award for this year’s Lakes Region Parade of Homes tour.
Its 4,500-square-foot customized modular home intrigued many visitors.
“Sometimes people have preconceived ideas of what a modular home might offer and this home surprised visitors even before they toured the interior of the home,” Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association said in a news release.
The four-bedroom, four-bath home’s exterior is a mix of stone, composite siding and wood. The raised roof line allowed for a cathedral ceiling in the living room and a 20-foot custom stone fireplace.
There is also a stick-built, custom four-car garage built off the home and a 2,000-square-foot in-law apartment over the garage area.
The Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association recognized all of the Lakes Region Parade of Homes builders, including KTM Exteriors as well as Bella Woods Building, Hayward & Company, North Star Contractors, Outside In Construction, Inter-Lakes Builders, Custance Brothers & Sandra Curtis Design, and Lighthouse Contracting Group.
The home tour remains live for viewers to visit the homes virtually at lakesregionparadeofhomes.com. The eight projects feature four newly constructed homes, two extensive remodels and two renovated spaces.
For a more detailed virtual experience, a ticket can be purchased to have full access to the Parade of Homes tour, including interviews with builders and 360 touring features.
Tickets are $10/per household. Proceeds go back into the community through the Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association’s Workforce Development Initiative and Scholarship programs.