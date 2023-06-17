A Walpole developer is looking at three possible Concord-area locations to build a factory for roughly 200 workers to construct sections of modular housing that can speed up new developments.
“My group and several associates are in the process of securing a location here in New Hampshire to build a 200,000-square-foot modular manufacturing facility that will really change the dynamics here in New Hampshire and New England,” said Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development Group.
The news comes at a time of record home prices in New Hampshire. A recent study also estimated the state needs 60,000 new housing units between 2020 and 2030.
Franks said he hopes to make a decision within the next 60 to 90 days on the factory, which would build sections of housing that would be transported to new housing sites to be assembled, Franks said.
“The cost savings is generally in time,” Franks said in an interview at a recent housing conference in Portsmouth. “The cost to produce is roughly the same.”
A 42-unit building might get completed in less than seven months using modular construction compared with 14 months with conventional stick-build.
“People get in sooner, and with the housing crisis, time is critical,” Franks said.
That means developers also can start collecting rents sooner.
“I think it’s a piece of the puzzle, and it’s going to take a lot of different things to increase production,” said Rob Dapice, CEO and executive director at New Hampshire Housing, which has provided low-income tax credits to several Franks properties in exchange for creating workforce housing, which offer rents below market value.
Dapice said constructing housing sections while out of the weather elements could help the workforce shortage in the construction trades.
“It might be possible for construction workers who have a hard time working on site-built construction projects to continue in a factory environment,” Dapice said.
Franks said the proximity to highways and a rail system are top priorities in choosing a factory site.
“Speed, cost and thermal efficiencies” are advantages of modular construction, Franks said.
“We’re never going to get beyond the problems we face with conventional thinking,” he said.
“We can’t spend our way out of the problem. We need to engineer a better path forward,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to save time, save money and come up with a better process of engineering that gives you a better thermal envelope and a less carbon footprint.”
A better “thermal envelope” means lower fuel costs and lower carbon emissions, he said.
Franks already is in the process of constructing several multi-family housing projects in Swanzey, Newport and Hillsborough using modular construction, relying on an out-of-state company to supply the pre-built housing sections.