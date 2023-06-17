Greenville factory housing
Antony Kountouris, CEO of BMarko Structures, stands in a partially built modular home unit at his factory in Greenville, S.C., in 2021.

A Walpole developer is looking at three possible Concord-area locations to build a factory for roughly 200 workers to construct sections of modular housing that can speed up new developments.

“My group and several associates are in the process of securing a location here in New Hampshire to build a 200,000-square-foot modular manufacturing facility that will really change the dynamics here in New Hampshire and New England,” said Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development Group.