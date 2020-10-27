In a tight-knit community less than two miles from Market Square in Portsmouth, a group of residents who live at the former Ward’s Park are working to raise money for a much-needed infrastructure project to improve the safety of their neighborhood.
Woodbury Cooperative contains 12 manufactured homes — some of which are abandoned – three apartments, a vacant commercial building and a garage.
Resident and Co-op Board Secretary Kathy Ireland said Monday that some of the structures need to be removed so the road that runs into the community is wide enough for fire trucks and ambulances.
When one of the homes in the co-op caught on fire in 2017, firefighters had to go through a neighbor’s yard and knock down part of a fence to get to it, Ireland said.
The cooperative’s water and sewer lines, which are more than 50 years old, also need to be upgraded.
In 2016, the residents at Woodbury Cooperative bought the land their manufactured homes sit on for $900,000 to avoid a potential closure of the park, which provides a source of affordable housing in a city known for high rents.
“A lot of the people here have been here for decades,” Ireland said. “Everyone here is on a budget, or disability, or are an essential worker themselves, so we’re all struggling, and this gives us security to have our own place.”
The co-op’s board of directors worked with the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund in Concord to secure the financing then and are working with them now to raise $500,000 for the infrastructure upgrades.
Tyler Labrie is a senior housing cooperative specialist providing technical assistance. He said in addition to removing the abandoned buildings, the goal is to reorient a few of the homes and add four plots to the park for new residents.
Labrie said to keep lot rents at the current $545 a month, it is going to take some donations from the community.
Since the park is considered private land, city officials in Portsmouth cannot take on the cost of the infrastructure projects, explained Community Loan Fund ROC-NH Director Tara Reardon.
Fundraising began at the beginning of October. So far, $105,000 has been raised, according to Michele Talwani, community relations director for the Community Loan Fund.
Talwani said there are some generous people in the area who realize there is not enough affordable housing in Portsmouth. The campaign will last until the end of December, Talwani said.
For more information, visit www.communityloanfund.org/woodbury.