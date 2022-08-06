Adjustable-rate mortgages

And even with the growth of adjustable-rate mortgages, they still make up only about 10% of all mortgages.  

 Dreamstime/TNS

Home buyers have had to accept that mortgage rates probably won’t drop back down to record lows anytime soon.

The average 30-year fixed rate was 5.3% as of Thursday, according to the government-backed mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That’s up from 2.8% a year ago.