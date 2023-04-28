Home single

Nadja Amaguana, 25, bought her first home last year in Maryland. 

 Rosem Morton/The Washington Post

Earlier this year, Jenny Bicks, a former writer on the HBO series "Sex and the City" tweeted: "24 years ago I wrote an episode of SATC where Miranda is shamed for buying an apartment as a single woman. Now single women outnumber single men in being homeowners. This is thrilling." The missive racked up nearly 22,000 likes. In the replies, women shared their personal home-buying victories.

When Bicks wrote the episode in 1999, she was in her mid-30s and drawing from her own exasperating house-hunting in Los Angeles. It seemed like every mortgage broker and real estate agent asked, "Oh, just you?" she tells The Washington Post. "You were constantly faced with the fact you were a single woman, of a certain age, buying a house."

Courtney Vinopal is a business journalist based in New York City.