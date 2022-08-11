After a brief dip below 5% for the first time in four months, the 30-year fixed rate shot above that level this week.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average jumped to 5.22% with an average 0.7 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 4.99% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago.

