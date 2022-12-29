Mortgages

Residential homes in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Nov. 24, 2022.  

 Yuvraj Khanna/Bloomberg

Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time since mid-November.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.42%, the highest since early this month and up from 6.27% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.