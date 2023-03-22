FILE PHOTO: A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a residential home in Seattle

Last week's banking sector turmoil had at least one silver lining for U.S. home buyers: lower mortgage interest rates.

Interest rates on the most popular U.S. home loan tumbled by the most in four months last week after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and emergency measures taken to shore up the wider banking system drove a mad dash by investors to the safety of government bonds, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.