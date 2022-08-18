After weeks of dramatic moves, mortgage rates took a small step back this week.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 5.13% with an average 0.8 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 5.22% a week ago and 2.86% a year ago.