BANGOR, Maine — Louise Grace, one of 12 children of shipping magnate and W.R. Grace founder William Russell Grace, built a house on Islesboro in 1918, following the trend of “rusticators” at the time who constructed grand residences where they could vacation away from the heat and bustle of New York summers.

The stucco home is now one of the island’s landmark summer cottages. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and is for sale at almost $9.8 million. That is the highest price for properties listed in Maine this year. One home in Bar Harbor tops that at $11.2 million, but it has been on the market since July 2022.