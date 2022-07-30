Tornado in Pembroke, Ga.

Damage to two homes is seen from the air in the aftermath of a tornado in Pembroke, Ga., in 2022. 

 Elijah Nouvelage/Washington Post

The prevalence and intensity of storms, wildfires, floods and tornadoes not only threaten people's safety, but can also cause heavy damage to homes.

A recent analysis by Redfin real estate brokerage of housing records and ClimateCheck data found that vacation homes are particularly susceptible to natural disasters. Purchases of second homes with a high flood risk rose 45% between 2020 and 2021, while purchases of second homes with high storm risk rose 40% during that same period.