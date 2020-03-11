NASHUA -- A former Catholic school soon could be converted to 29 transitional housing units.
Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire, a nonprofit organization housed in Hudson, wants to relocate to the former Infant Jesus School at 6 Harvard St., which recently closed its doors.
According to plans filed at Nashua City Hall, the applicant seeks to renovate the three-story facility next to Saint John XXIII Parish.
“The existing school will be retrofitted to transitional housing and office operations for Family Promise,” said Linda McGhee, the city's deputy planning manager.
If the plan is approved by city planners, the 35,400-square-foot building would be renovated to house 29 residential units, 29 bathrooms, 10 offices, a conference room and gathering room, as well as a modified kitchen, a dining area, storage space and a laundry room.
Pamela Wellman, executive director of Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire, did not return a phone call seeking comment. The property is currently owned by the Roman Catholic Bishop Finance Real Estate Office.
At the end of the 2018-19 school year, Infant Jesus School closed in the face of enrollment and financial challenges after more than 100 years.
The planning board will review the conditional-use permit at 7 p.m. March 19 at Nashua City Hall.
Meanwhile, the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter is hoping to start renovations this summer to convert the former Sacred Heart School building at 35 Spring St. into an emergency shelter. The organization previously signed a 40-year lease with the Diocese of Manchester to use the former Catholic school building. About $3.7 million has been raised for those renovations.