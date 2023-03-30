ATHOME-KITCHEN-TILE-DMT

From ceramic and porcelain to stone, there are a number of kitchen flooring options to choose from — each with its own advantages and drawbacks.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Here’s a quick breakdown of some kitchen tile basics to help make the decision a little easier.