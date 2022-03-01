A developer plans to convert the old Members First Credit Union’s office on Bridge Street into up to 14 apartments.
The credit union built its new main office at the corner of Elm and Salmon streets in Manchester after neighbors didn’t want housing in the prominent spot. The three-story, 18,000-square-foot office at 7 Salmon St. opened in September.
MOR Real Estate Holdings will go before the planning board at 6 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall to change the use of the building at 42 Bridge St. from office to residential. The company also seeks a conditional use permit to include three units on the bottom floor, according to the application.
The plan joins the trend of other commercial buildings throughout downtown and the Millyard being converted to housing, including the Brady Sullivan Plaza, a 20-story building at 1000 Elm St. The project includes 155 apartments, while part of the building will remain shops and offices.
The Bridge Street project will include 14,000 square feet of residential and 6,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the application. The proposal calls for nine two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedrooms.
The building is located in the Central Business District zone, which encourages commercial space on the ground level. The building will have two commercial units.
Jeff Kelley, managing member of MOR, said the building is located in a great spot downtown.
“We realized the second floor is very conducive to residential units,” he said.
The units are described as “mid-luxury,” and will include stone countertops in the kitchen, vinyl-plank floors and craftsman-style doors. Each unit is expected to have its own washer and dryer.
Kelley called the demand for housing “off the charts” in the Queen City.
“Manchester has a huge shortage of housing, especially high-quality housing,” Kelley said. “So for us it was a great opportunity to bring more high-quality housing to downtown, but also have a building where we’ll have that mixed-use with the two commercial units on the first floor.”
The conversion of a commercial building offers a savings in construction costs because the shell is already built, Kelley said.
Kelley, who also owns Solid Roots Construction, helped Gamache Properties convert 540 Chestnut St. into 12 apartments.
The Bridge Street location offers a walkable location for residents and ample parking at the nearby Pearl Street lot, Kelley said.