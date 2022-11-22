A house with a unique room inside has landed on the real estate market in New Durham for $2.19 million.
And the feature is as cool as you’d expect it to be.
It’s called “the birdhouse” and it’s a one of the many stunning rooms inside the 4,415-square-foot residence – and it’s pretty hard amenity to beat in a home that is visually stunning from every angle.
“The Birdhouse — now referred to as The Library — looks down into the great room and has an outdoor balcony that looks out at the lake,” listing agent Joy Pheeney Messineo told Realtor.com. “This was the owner’s dream home, and it’s just amazing inside. The stonework is just phenomenal.”
Per the listing on Realtor, the four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home comes with a plethora of other visually appealing features as well including:
Three-story fireplace
Massive great room
Fireplaces
In-law suite
Balcony
Game room
“You have to see the house to fully appreciate the artistry that went into its design,” Messineo told Realtor. “It’s just so different.”
Combing through the photos, it looks like the entire house was lifted straight from a modern-day fairytale, from its stone outside, to treetop-like flooring and walls, to the picturesque stairs and hallways. The nearly one-acre property even sits on Merrymeeting Lake and has “100 feet of mostly level shorefront,” according to the listing.
The listing is held by Maxfield Real Estate.
New Durham is about 45 miles northeast of Manchester.
The house is currently listed as “contingent,” according to Realtor.