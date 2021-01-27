New Hampshire could get up to $200 million for rental assistance from the federal stimulus bill enacted in December, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Funding, which is based on states' populations, has not been distributed yet, but New Hampshire's money could be 20 times the amount the state allocated in 2020.
After New Hampshire received its $1.25 billion share of CARES Act funding in the spring of 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu earmarked $20 million for rental assistance and another $15 million to be held in reserve.
According to the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, just under $10.4 million of the $20 million "housing relief fund" was spent.
When the program started, applicants had to submit an inquiry about rental assistance to Community Action agencies like Southern New Hampshire Services, which administered the funds, and then fill out an eight-page form and provide several documents.
The agencies and the state also had to make sure renters needed help because of the COVID-19 pandemic — a requirement of the federal CARES Act, Lisa English of the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery said in August.
After housing advocates said the application was too complex, the state and the Community Action agencies simplified the process.
But as the Dec. 30 deadline for spending CARES Act funds got closer, it became clear that the money would not all be used.
On Nov. 17, Sununu directed GOFERR director Taylor Caswell to make the $15 million held in reserve for the housing relief fund available for other uses. In the last days of 2020, as time to spend the CARES Act money ran out, Sununu ordered much of the housing relief funds allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services for initiatives like testing in long-term care facilities.
Treasury Department guidelines on the new rental assistance program could mean another complicated application.
To apply, renters will have to show they have lost work or have lost income because of COVID-19, are at risk of becoming homeless, or are making less than 80% of the "area median income" — less than $32,000 in most parts of the state. Those who have been unemployed for three months or longer and people making less than half the area median income are supposed to get priority.
President Joe Biden has extended a moratorium on some evictions, so while people may be behind on rent because they lost income during the pandemic, not all are at immediate risk of losing their homes. Evictions have remained below pre-pandemic levels for all but a few weeks of the pandemic, partly because of a broad state moratorium on evictions in the spring and early summer,and the federal moratorium that began in summer 2020.