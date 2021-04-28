Realtor Brad Bosse knows firsthand how quickly houses are selling in southern New Hampshire.
Prices are up. Inventory is low.
He recently took to social media to tout a report naming Manchester/Nashua one of the nation’s hottest housing markets. For March, Manchester/Nashua topped Realtor.com’s Top 20 Hottest Housing Market list. Concord came in second.
Southern New Hampshire has landed in different spots on the monthly list for several years. Manchester landed at No. 1 four times last year, most recently in October.
“The United States is a big place, so just to see our name at No. 1 was surprising,” said Bosse, who works with Fine Homes Group at Keller Williams Metropolitan in Bedford. “But it’s not at the same time, because I do see how crazy it is out there. There is so little inventory out there right now, and buyers are dying to move up here.”
The two markets have also been named among the highest emerging markets in the country, according to the inaugural Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.
Concord landed at No. 8 on the list and Manchester/Nashua is No. 9.
New Hampshire is the only state to have two markets on the list.
“With a superior quality of life, thousands of high paying jobs, and no income or sales tax, it’s no surprise people are looking to move to New Hampshire,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement Wednesday.
The emerging housing markets index — designed to help home buyers decide where to live — considered areas with strong housing demand, rising prices, robust economies, good-paying jobs and amenities. The markets include a mix of higher-end, outdoorsy and resort areas near both small and larger cities.
The markets often have plenty of restaurants, bars and shops. A “reasonable commute” also plays into the ranking.
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, a popular vacation spot, topped the list, followed by Austin, Texas, an emerging tech hub, according to the report.
The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com are owned by News Corp.
Many buyers are moving farther from big cities, but still want to remain close, according to the report.
The median home prices, $362,450 (Concord) and $419,950 (Manchester), are substantially less than the nearly $695,000 in the Boston metro area.
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate of 3% is also below the national rate of 6%, which bodes well for the market.
The growth likely started over the past few decades given its proximity to Boston and its workforce, said Kyle York, CEO of investing firm York IE.
“I think people are expecting on the other side of COVID — even if you’re in an office — there is going to be a lot more flexibility not to go in every day,” he said. “I think this is expanding the radius of greater Boston.”
York, a former executive at Dyn, said the company used the White Mountains and nearby beaches as lures to attract tech employees. The housing and job markets used to be more competitive between New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
“We are starting to see a lot more connectivity and collaboration,” he said.
The state is also home to employees who work remotely for companies across the globe. York IE and the NH Tech Alliance teamed up earlier in the pandemic to connect global tech talent living in the state.
The state is also seeing a growth in technology companies, which could help create New England’s version of Silicon Valley, he said.
Bosse said buyers are coming from Massachusetts, New York and even Florida. Many homes are snatched up within a couple of days of hitting the market.
“I think COVID had a lot to do with it. People are trying to get out of the city life and move to a more rural area,” he said. “New Hampshire checks all those boxes. Manchester is a city, but there are surrounding suburbs.”
With the market so hot, many real estate agents, including Bosse, look into off-market opportunities by knocking on doors or cold-calling homeowners.
“A lot of people don’t realize what their house is worth right now,” Bosse said. Many homes are at their peak value right now, he said.
He compared housing to the stock market.
“It is riding high right now, but it’s going to fall,” Bosse said. “There is going to be a correction at some point.”
He’s happy for his sellers, but feels bad for buyers.
“I hope we find a little bit of balance,” Bosse said. “It is tough out there to be a buyer.”