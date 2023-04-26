WASHINGTON - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes jumped to a one-year high in March, likely as a retreat in mortgage rates boosted demand.

New home sales surged 9.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000 units last month, the highest level since March 2022, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. February's sales pace was revised lower to 623,000 units from the previously reported 640,000.