The New Hampshire Zoning Atlas goes live online Tuesday at nhzoningatlas.org. The tool will help developers and community leaders alike as they navigate the state's patchwork maze of zoning regulations.

Kingston and Temple require four parking spaces when building a single-family residence.

Amherst mandates at least 25 acres for a five-family housing building, with each additional unit needing another five acres in one zoning district.