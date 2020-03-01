The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) recently awarded nearly $4.2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to 10 New Hampshire communities. The money will support housing and public facility projects in communities throughout the state.
“These organizations provide critical services in their communities," Katy Easterly Martey, executive director of CDFA, said in a statement.
Funding for the CDBG program is provided to New Hampshire through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter: Hillsborough County was awarded $500,000 on behalf of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter Inc. to renovate the former St. Patrick’s Elementary School in downtown Nashua into a homeless shelter with supportive services and permanent housing. The building will allow the shelter to increase the number of units for single women, double the number of family shelter units, and provide nearly a dozen new units of permanent housing and a day center.
G.A.L.A.: The town of Wolfeboro was awarded $500,000 on behalf of the G.A.L.A. Community Center (Global Awareness Local Action) for the rehabilitation of the G.A.L.A. Community Makerspace and Incubator located at 23 Bay St. in town. G.A.L.A. will create a community makerspace and incubator that supports career pathways, developing businesses, and collaborative learning for all ages.
Southwest Community Services Inc.: The city of Keene was awarded $500,000 on behalf of Southwestern Community Services Inc. to purchase three shelter facilities. The funds will support the purchase of the shelter facilities, which the organization already leases and operates. The project will ensure more than 40 units of shelter space and/or transitional housing are maintained and livable.
Headrest: The city of Lebanon was awarded $496,500 on behalf of Headrest to renovate its residential and outpatient treatment facility at 14 Church St. The building houses a low-intensity treatment facility for people struggling with substance use disorders, offering both residential and outpatient settings. Headrest also provides the only accredited suicide/crisis phone line in New Hampshire.
Laconia Area Community Land Trust Inc.: The city of Laconia was awarded $161,000 on behalf of Lakes Region Community Developers to renovate a four-unit apartment building at 85-87 Elm St. The renovations will upgrade dilapidated transitional housing and address critical shortages of affordable housing in the area.
Sullivan County TRAILS: Sullivan County was awarded $500,000 to acquire and repurpose a commercial building located at 19 Sullivan St. in Claremont to house the Transitional Reentry And Inmate Life Skills (TRAILS) program. The Sullivan House will provide transitional housing and supportive services to ex-offenders trying to get back on their feet, into the workforce and into their communities. The three-story building, which has over 12,000 square feet of space, will include 28 recovery beds for men and 14 for women with room for expansion. There will also be study areas, and classroom/conference space for up to 25 participants.
City of Claremont: The city of Claremont, through the Claremont Housing Authority, was awarded $500,000 for the renovation of 56 Opera House Square. The project will revitalize 10,000 square feet of commercial space in the City’s Downtown Historic District which will then be leased by the West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts. The facility will have performance and gallery spaces, an art studio, practice rooms, a screening room, a recording facility and a commercial kitchen.
Town of Derry: The town of Derry was awarded $290,000 in CDBG funds on behalf of the Derry Housing and Redevelopment Authority to complete building-revitalization activities at the Vernon C. Kelley Apartments. The property is comprised of three buildings, each with four units, housing very low-income, elderly, handicapped and/or disabled tenants. Plans for renovations include new roofs, insulation, siding, heating units, refrigerators, stoves and the resurfacing of all walkways and parking areas.
Town of Exeter: The town of Exeter was awarded $500,000 in CDBG funds on behalf of the Icey Hill Cooperative Inc., a 16-unit manufactured housing cooperative park in Exeter, to address significant issues with both its water and wastewater systems.
Town of Salem: The town of Salem was awarded $245,000 in CDBG funds on behalf of the Salem Housing Authority to complete building revitalization activities at the Millville Arms Apartments in Salem. Millville Arms is a 75-unit low-income public housing project for very-low-income elderly, handicapped and disabled individuals. The complex was built in 1976 and needs upgrades, including new roofs, insulation and air sealing, heating/cooling unit replacement, and energy savings improvements that will include energy-efficient appliances.