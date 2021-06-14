Kelly and Josh Bozetarnik, who both grew up in New England, met and lived in California for years before they moved back with their two children in March. They got a Realtor and started looking for houses every day, shocked by the prices.
“It was outrageous,” Kelly Bozetarnik said. “We had heard that people were accepting offers that were $50,000 to $100,000 more than the asking price.”
Just as the summer months are bringing the heat to the Granite State, the housing market remains hot in New Hampshire.
The median sales price rose to $402,000 for single-family homes last month — more than 25% since May 2020, and 10% since March 2021, according to a New Hampshire Realtors report.
“That’s the highest single month that we have ever had in New Hampshire,” said Dave Cummings, director of communications for New Hampshire Realtors. “It’s another sign of how explosive these prices are at this point. There is less supply than there has ever been, and as much if not more demand.”
In addition, the number of available single-family homes has decreased by 61% since last May, dropping to less than a month’s worth of supply.
“A balanced market is about six or seven months supply,” Cummings said.
It’s been a sellers’ market since about 2017, but it has been trending toward the sellers’ benefit since the Great Recession, Cummings said.
This has caused the average percent of list price received — how much buyers are getting compared to their asking price — to rise to 104%, a 5.4% increase from May 2020.
“There are way more buyers than sellers at this point,” said Brenda Leavitt, co-owner and managing broker of Badger Realty in the Mount Washington Valley. “Typically, houses are going for at least 5% if not 10% or more above the asking price.”
Bozetarnik said her family put in multiple full-price offers, but were still rejected every time.
“A lot of these homes were getting bought out by people that had cash to give them right away,” she said. “The main reason we didn’t get some of these houses was because people didn’t want to wait that long. They were accepting whoever would bypass inspection and whoever could put down money right away.”
After months of searching, Bozetarnik said they finally found a house last month through family friends who are building one.
“The only way we were able to start this process with them is because we knew them,” she said.
The low number of houses for sale is partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as buyers were less likely to sell their homes because of caution on the other side, according to Leavitt.
“People put their selling on hold because they didn’t know where they were going to go.” Leavitt said. “If they don’t need the four-bedroom home anymore, they are holding onto it because they don’t have the new two-bedroom home to move into.”
Land has also increased at an even higher rate than the housing market, Leavitt said.
But as the pandemic comes to a close, inventory seems to be on the uptick this summer, as more houses are being added to the market compared to closed sales, according to the New Hampshire Realtors report.
“We would expect that this will normalize this year,” Cummings said.
Nevertheless, Cummings said he does not think the high housing market compares to conditions before the Great Recession.
“Anyone with a pulse was getting a mortgage during that time, and those mortgages couldn’t hold up and collapsed,” he said. “Today you have very qualified buyers that are making the purchases in this market.”
Leavitt said she thinks that while the market will correct itself in some places, it may never return to its former numbers.
“I think it will stabilize,” she said. “There has got to be an adjustment at some point, but I don’t think it will be a crash.”
As a buyer during this time, Bozetarnik said it’s important to stay positive.
“If you’re feeling discouraged, use the time to save more and don’t give up,” she said. “Something amazing will come along when the time is right.”