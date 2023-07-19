Rents for a two-bedroom apartment surged 11.4% statewide in the past year to $1,764 a month, with few units on the market.
Grafton and Hillsborough counties faced the state’s highest median rents, surpassing $2,000 a month and requiring more than $80,000 in annual income to afford a two-bedroom unit, according to a report from New Hampshire Housing released Wednesday.
The statewide median household income for a renter in New Hampshire is estimated at $51,432 -- enough to afford only 7% of all two-bedroom apartments, the report said. Only 6% of such apartments were affordable in Hillsborough County for those making the county's median renter income of $55,538.
“It’s startling,” Ben Frost, deputy executive director and chief legal officer, said by phone Wednesday. “There’s so little housing that is affordable to renters.”
Affordability is defined as spending 30% or less of household income on gross rent, including utilities. Some Granite Staters are spending more than 50%.
“They’re just not left with much to afford basic living,” Frost said.
Two-bedroom units, which make up the greatest piece of the rental market, had a record median rent of $1,764 a month this past spring -- 36% higher than five years ago.
The news comes after the median price for single-family homes in New Hampshire hit a record high of $495,000 statewide in June. The state on Tuesday also announced its lowest-ever unemployment rate of 1.8%.
“The survey reflects a housing market that remains exceedingly tight, with a high demand for rental units, a low vacancy rate, and ongoing pressure on the affordability of both for-rent and for-sale homes,” New Hampshire Housing CEO and Executive Director Rob Dapice said in the 20-page report.
“The challenges of New Hampshire’s rental market are related to the state’s limited inventory of for-sale homes, particularly those affordable for most first-time homebuyers,” Dapice wrote. “That coupled with interest rates hovering at 6-7%, has kept many households as renters, contributing to low rental vacancy levels because people are unable to achieve homeownership,” he said.
Grafton County, which includes Lebanon and Hanover, had the state’s highest rent for the first time in recent memory, Frost said.
A two-bedroom unit there went for a median rent of $2,081 a month, up 82% from five years ago. The next-highest rents were in Hillsborough County, home to Manchester and Nashua, at $2,008, up 47% over the past five years. Rockingham County, which includes Portsmouth and other Seacoast communities, came in at $1,944 a month, a 34% increase.
The rental survey also includes an allowance for utilities, which is $315 a month statewide for two-bedroom units where tenants pay for heat.
On the flip side, Coos County had the lowest rent, $1,103, and the smallest increase, 28% more than in 2018.
Surging electricity costs helped push rents higher in the past year.
“Increasing rents are both a cause and a result of inflation in the broader economy,” the report said. “They generally occur when leases are renewed or when rental properties are sold.”
Despite the costs, many people struggle with locating a place to rent.
For the past three years, the state’s vacancy rate has “been well below 1%” for both two-bedroom apartments and units of any size, Frost said. A 5% vacancy rate is considered a balanced market for tenants and landlords, he said.
The vacancy rate for two-bedroom units was 0.6% this past spring, a slight improvement over 2022.
For units of all sizes, the median gross rent was $1,644 statewide.