The lot in front of Brentwood Power Equipment usually has about 40 lawnmowers displayed this time of year, but this summer it’s been mostly empty.
Owner Dave Flagg had just two mowers outside this week and a sign with the message “Cub Cadet tractors on the way,” offering hope to customers desperate for a new one.
He’s got three push mowers inside the showroom, but that’s it.
Flagg and others in the industry say a combination of production and shipping issues fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rainiest July on record in southern New Hampshire has left lawn mowers and other outdoor equipment in short supply.
“It’s the first time in 40 years I’ve had almost an empty display lot,” Flagg said.
His business on Route 125 in Brentwood has received calls from people from as far away as Pennsylvania and New Jersey searching for mowers.
Equipment has trickled in here and there. When he places an order for 40 mowers, Flagg might receive a handful. They disappear in a hurry.
“I had a lady in Vermont looking for a specific Cub Cadet mower. Nobody’s got them. She’s called 20 or 25 dealers and nobody’s had them,” said Flagg, who sells Cub Cadet and other brands like Simplicity, Ferris and Echo.
In an online message, Cub Cadet addressed concerns about the production challenges caused by supply and labor shortages affecting manufacturers around the world.
The company also noted the rising cost of commodities, as resin, steel and other materials used in the production of consumer goods have been hard to find.
“We understand the low inventory we are experiencing as a result of these long-term implications of COVID-19 can be frustrating for you, our valued customers,” Cub Cadet said.
Sold out or pre-sold
The story is the same at James R. Rosencrantz & Sons, a family owned and operated John Deere dealer with locations in Derry and Kensington.
The extent of the inventory shortage is something James Rosencrantz has never seen.
“I don’t have any. In the history of the company, which is 73 years and I’ve run it for the last 48 years, I’ve never seen a time when we didn’t have any lawn tractors or garden tractors,” he said.
“Sometimes we’re out of certain models, but not to the point where we’re out completely and what we have coming is pre-sold before it gets here,” he said.
Al Capone, owner of Alnor Power Equipment in Conway, said he ran out of lawn mowers the second week of May. He sells Troy-Bilt, Tanaka and Oregon mowers.
“It’s frustrating for me, and it’s frustrating for customers who want to buy a lawn mower,” he said.
The equipment shortage is something Craig Houseknecht is seeing throughout the Northeast and beyond.
Houseknecht is president of the Northeast Equipment Dealers Association, which represents more than 450 agricultural, industrial, rental and outdoor power equipment dealers in New Hampshire and other parts of the Northeast.
“There’s a lot of demand and certainly a lot of backup in a lot of areas. There’s a lot of backup on shipping. There’s a backup on some of the supplies, and there’s a backup on shipping over the ocean, but then there’s a shortage of trucks here as well,” Houseknecht said.
He couldn’t venture a guess on when the supply chain issues might be resolved. He said some predicted last January that things would return to normal by this summer.
“But now we’re into summer and it’s as bad as ever. I don’t see it getting better this winter,” he said.
Rosencrantz, who gets calls daily from people looking for lawn tractors, isn’t optimistic things will turn around any time soon.
He said he’s been told by John Deere that it will likely be the first quarter of 2023 before things are back to “what they call somewhat normal.”
Lawns gone wild
For New Hampshire dealers, the shortage couldn’t have come at a worse time.
The almost daily rainfall experienced in parts of the state in July has only added to the demand for lawn equipment.
“Everybody’s lawn is out of control, so the influx of people coming in is much greater than most years because of the weather,” Flagg said.
With little new equipment available, the service side of the business is booming.
Flagg’s repair shop is so busy that he had to bring in additional help to keep up.
“You can’t buy, so you’ve got to fix them,” said Capone, whose shop also has been busy.
Rosencrantz said his service department is “buried” with work, but finding qualified help for his shop has been tough.
“We can’t even begin to see daylight,” he said.
While he hoped to get some new equipment this summer, Pat Lundrigan of Lundy’s Lawn Care & Maintenance in Plainfield has managed to get the work done with the mowers he already has on hand.
For Lundrigan, the biggest problem is finding help.
“We already have the equipment. We’re down people,” he said.
Lundy’s has three full-time positions that he hasn’t been able to fill.
“I’ve been rejecting jobs almost all summer, and it’s been the busiest it’s ever been,” he said.