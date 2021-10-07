Parade of Homes #9: Island retreat Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Parade of Homes #9: Island retreat Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save HOME 9DEVENTRY CONSTRUCTIONView online2 bedrooms, 1 baths, 1,200 square feetNot for sale/new constructionwww.deventryconstruction.comThis open-concept island retreat home is the perfect family escape with its stunning views situated in a quiet cove.The custom design has a log cabin feel, while taking advantage of all available views of the lake from the inside and out.Smart-home technology has been installed for energy efficiency, lighting, security monitoring and home automation.The exterior features composite decking and vinyl shake siding to be practically maintenance-free. Keeping the pristine lakefront ecosystem was a top priority.A state-of-the-art Green Bio-Kinetic septic system was installed. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Developer looks to put 305 apartments in Wellington Hill neighborhood 'It's no joke': Apartments searches can be a challenge with low vacancy rates How to remove popcorn ceilings, and when you should call a professional Ask Angi: 5 ways to upgrade your home with technology Rising Treasury yields drive mortgage rates higher Treasures in Your Attic: Girandole a beautiful 'Last of the Mohicans' depiction Plumber: Don't wait around if you want to install a round bar sink Expert panel set to judge the 15th annual Lakes Region Parade of Homes Request News Coverage