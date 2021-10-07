Parade of Homes #9: Island retreat

HOME 9

DEVENTRY CONSTRUCTION

2 bedrooms, 1 baths, 1,200 square feet

Not for sale/new construction

This open-concept island retreat home is the perfect family escape with its stunning views situated in a quiet cove.

The custom design has a log cabin feel, while taking advantage of all available views of the lake from the inside and out.

Smart-home technology has been installed for energy efficiency, lighting, security monitoring and home automation.

The exterior features composite decking and vinyl shake siding to be practically maintenance-free. Keeping the pristine lakefront ecosystem was a top priority.

A state-of-the-art Green Bio-Kinetic septic system was installed.