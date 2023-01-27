FILE PHOTO: A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a residential home in Seattle

FILE PHOTO: A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a residential home in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, U.S. May 14, 2021.

 KAREN DUCEY/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes increased for the first time in seven months in December as mortgage rates declined, another hopeful sign that the embattled housing market was starting to stabilize.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, rose 2.5% to 76.9 last month. That was the first increase in pending home sales since May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would fall 0.9%. Pending home sales decreased 33.8% in December on a year-on-year basis.