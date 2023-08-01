More than 100 units of workforce housing have been proposed for Peterborough, where jobs go unfilled because many people can neither find nor afford a place to live.
Officials in the Monadnock Region community are reviewing plans for three different properties totaling 229 units, more than half of which would be workforce housing.
Catholic Charities New Hampshire wants to convert two existing commercial condominiums at 10-12 Vose Farm Road into 32 apartments and build a four-story, 64-unit building at the rear of the site for a combined 96 mixed-income, affordable workforce housing units.
The statewide not-for-profit organization already received variances to construct housing in a business-industrial zone. It is scheduled to go before the Planning Board Aug. 14.
Meanwhile, developer Mercer Holdings of Miami is expected to return to the Planning Board Sept. 11 with a more detailed version of its preliminary plan to build 100-unit, multi-family workforce apartments at the end of Mercer Avenue. The 7.7-acre site is a former gravel pit.
Town planners already approved Halliday Properties’ plan to build 33 multi-family apartments at 241 Union St., three of which will be designated workforce housing. They were the first workforce housing units to come before the town, when the developer unveiled the plans a year ago.
Why is so much workforce housing proposed for a town of about 6,500 residents?
“We are actively encouraging it, and Peterborough is a prime location for it,” said Danica Melone, town planner and planning and building director.
Peterborough has quick access to routes 101 and 202 — a crucial draw for businesses and their employees, she said. “We also have town water and sewer, which is a key component to doing these larger, affordable multi-family developments.”
Out of room
According to a recent survey, Peterborough’s six largest employers have a combined 200 open positions because of the lack of affordable housing, said Carol Nelson, co-chair of the town’s Affordable Housing Committee. Citing New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority data, Nelson says Peterborough has a rental housing vacancy rate of 0%. A healthy rate is 5% to 6%, she said.
The need for affordable housing is “incredibly critical,” Nelson said. “What we are all chomping at the bit for is to get Catholic Charities breaking ground as soon as possible and the same for the Halliday project.”
Those two projects are farther along in the local approval process than the Mercer Holdings effort.
The state defines workforce housing as being affordable to a rental family of three earning 60% of the median area income or a homeowner and family of four making 100% of the median area income.
In Hillsborough County — of which Peterborough is a part — 60% of the 2023 median area income for a family of three is $62,750. That allows for a maximum monthly rent of $1,570, including utilities, according to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
Catholic Charities NH said it intends to designate 100% of the 96 units “as affordable housing that would otherwise on a mixed-use basis meet workforce, elderly, and affordable housing guidelines,” its variance petition stated.
The project will be partially supported by low-income housing tax credits. Some units will be permanently set aside for income levels ranging from 30% to 80% of area median income, the petition stated.
Revisions expected
Mercer Holdings LLC presented a preliminary design to town planners at a May 8 public hearing that showed 100 units of multi-family housing to be built in a single, four-story building with parking on the lower level, according to the developer’s engineer, Chad Brannon of Fieldstone Land Consultants.
Brannon estimated about 20% to 30% of the units would be workforce housing units. Access to Mercer Avenue, a quiet, dead-end street, would be off Route 101.
Planning Board members and the public made several points about the proposal:
• The number of units set aside for workforce housing should be increased to 30% to 40%.
• The 100 units exceed the 10-unit per acre requirement and should be adjusted to about 78 units.
• Alternate access to the site, such as Route 202, should be explored, given that traffic already backs up at the Route 101-Mercer Avenue intersection.
Additionally, board members suggested the developer consider making use of a recent change to the town’s zoning ordinance that allows more than one multi-family building per lot for workforce development in the rural district.
Regarding the project’s density, Brannon told board members that “the numbers are about economic viability” and that he expects to work with the state Department of Transportation on traffic issues.
“I can tell you Mercer Holdings has had a positive response to the suggestions from the Planning Board,” Melone said. “I fully expect that their next submission will incorporate those suggestions. I’ve been told from the (applicant’s) engineer that they intend on submitting a new application to be heard for the Sept. 11 meeting.”