Conceptual design of the Vose Farm Residences

This conceptual design of the Vose Farm Residences is part of Catholic Charities New Hampshire’s application to the Town of Peterborough for a variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The plan originally called for a 93-unit affordable/workforce development. Catholic Charities later requested an additional three units. The town granted both variances. The plan will go before the Planning Board Aug. 14.

 Provided by Town of Peterborough

More than 100 units of workforce housing have been proposed for Peterborough, where jobs go unfilled because many people can neither find nor afford a place to live.

Officials in the Monadnock Region community are reviewing plans for three different properties totaling 229 units, more than half of which would be workforce housing.