The developer who wants to build a 16-unit apartment building on a vacant lot at Hanover and Maple streets in Manchester hit a roadblock — a denied building permit.
A fence wraps around the empty lot where a burned-out Victorian was torn down in 2019 after a Dec. 7, 2017 fire. Neighbors have long waited to see something happen at the prominent center-city lot, where weeds now grow higher than 5 feet.
The dispute comes while the city and much of New Hampshire faces a less-than-1% vacancy rate for apartments.
“We think we should have gotten the permit when we applied for it. We think we are entitled to it,” said attorney Roy Tilsley of Bernstein Shur Law Firm. “Not getting the permit has slowed things down.”
City Plans Examiner Karl Franck declined the permit for 324 Hanover St., saying a zoning variance and construction period for the structure have expired. He says a new variance will be required.
Reconstruction of a damaged non-conforming building needs to start within one year and be completed within two years, according to the city’s zoning ordinance. Under a May 2019 variance, the zoning board of adjustment extended the date to start construction to Aug. 7, 2019.
The owner, 324 Hanover Street LLC, filed for the permit on Aug. 9 and has since appealed Franck’s decision to the zoning board of adjustment.
The appeal says a second variance granted on Sept. 13, 2019 had not yet expired. Variances are valid for two years.
“We can’t proceed with the project unless we can get this straightened out,” Tilsley said. “That’s why we’re appealing the city’s decision. We would like to move forward with the project.”
Filing for a new variance will further delay the project with no guaranteed result, he said.
The approved variances waived ordinance provisions regarding parking, setbacks and yard size. A building with 16 units would require a lot nearly two and a half times larger and parking spaces for 24 cars, according to the zoning ordinance.
Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy said it will be great for the city to get taxes from the building instead of the vacant lot. He declined further comment because he serves on the zoning board.
The zoning board hearing on the appeal is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.
The building had long been an eyesore after the fire. Some neighbors complained about the homeless and vagrants coming and going.
The city obtained a court order to tear it down at a cost of $134,000. A lien was placed on the property to recover the cost.
Tilsley acknowledged the housing crunch in the city.
“If we succeed in the appeal we can get this project rolling,” he said.