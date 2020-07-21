A Manchester man said he is mulling over a court appeal of a Planning Board decision that negates a two-decade-old promise by Derryfield School to maintain woods behind his property.
Coral Avenue resident Stephen Frink said he has consulted with his lawyer and believes he has a strong case.
On Thursday, the Planning Board sided with the Derryfield School and took a vote necessary for tree cutting and construction of 16 high-end homes on property to the south of the school.
The vote was 6-2 to rescind a conditional approval, established by the Planning Board in 1998, that required Derryfield School to maintain a 200-foot buffer of forestland between its athletic fields and homes on Coral Avenue homes in the North End.
In an email, Planning Board Vice Chairman June Trisciani said the woods were meant to shield the neighborhood from school activities, not other homes.
"The proposed homes fit within the zoning regulations for this area and the activity that would arise from a residential development is sufficiently different from school-associated activity to justify the removal of the treed buffer," she wrote.
But neighbors said the city is allowing Derryfield School to break a promise.
"It's an awful decision," Frink told a reporter. "It's pretty sad. I'm not happy, and a lot of people aren't happy."
He noted that in June the Manchester Planning Board tied 4-4 on the matter, which should have resulted in a failure under parliamentary rules.
He said his lawyer was never able to rebut a suggestion that he was in it for the money. And he said the initial public hearing, which was a virtual hearing because of the coronavirus pandemic, was hampered by delays and technology problems.
He said the Planning Board appears to have misinterpreted the condition, which could be the basis for an appeal.
Under court rules, Frink has 30 days to decide whether to appeal the matter.