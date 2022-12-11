Tuscan Village
Bill Brikiatis of Salem rides his bike through the residential section of Tuscan Village in Salem in August.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A push is on to make zoning and planning boards more diverse, bringing on renters and younger people to serve in an effort to improve the state’s current housing shortage.

“This is about bringing in new voices,” said Nick Taylor, executive director of the Workforce Housing Coalition of the Greater Seacoast.