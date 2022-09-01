ATHOME-PLUMBER-BUBBLE-MASSAGE-AIRBATHS-MCT

With bubble massage air baths, thousands of tiny rising bubbles deliver a gentle full-body massage in place of vigorous jets.

 Kohler/TNS

Q: Hi Ed: We’re replacing the original standard bathtub in our home and want to upgrade with a little luxury. We’re going with an air bath-style fixture and aside from the bubbles, what other options are available with bubble massage tubs? — Terry, Kansas

A: Bubble massage air baths are different from whirlpool jet tubs. The basic difference is a true bubble massage tub has no water jets. Thousands of tiny rising bubbles deliver a gentle full-body massage in place of vigorous jets. This type of body massage is a favorite with aging-in-place remodel jobs because of how easy it is on the body while still providing a comforting spa-like experience.

