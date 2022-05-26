Q: Hi Ed: We just moved into a new-to-us home and noticed that the existing bathroom faucet splashes some water out of the sink when it’s in use. The faucet is not new, but it’s OK and does not leak. Any way we can address this splashing issue?
— Ken, New York
A: Bathroom sink splashing is a pretty common issue. Sometimes it can be caused by excessive water pressure in the home. So start by having your plumber check and address any water pressure issues.
If you find your water pressure to be in acceptable ranges for your area and you still get splashing, there are a couple more options to explore.
First, remove the existing faucet aerator and replace it with a low-flow faucet aerator. High-efficiency faucet aerators can slow the actual water flow while adding more air to the flow of water at the same time. This may not only help control splashing, it may also save some water and energy.
Another option is to change the existing faucet to a laminar-type bathroom faucet. A laminar-flow bathroom faucet delivers a slower airless flow of water into the sink. In many cases the dense flow can also cut back on splashing.
Bottom line: Installing a new laminar-flow faucet may be a solid solution for your sink splashing issues.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.