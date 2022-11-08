ATHOME-PLUMBER-FAUCET-1-MCT

Bathroom sink faucet.

 KOHLER/TNS

Q: Hi Ed, I plan to change out the faucet on our guest bathroom sink. I’m confident about doing the job, but need help finding the faucet style to fit my sink. Can you go through some basic bathroom faucet styles for an oval drop-in sink? — Ron, Nebraska

A: Since you’ll be working on a guest bathroom, to make things a little easier, you can plan to do this faucet replacement in stages.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.