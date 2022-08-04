ATHOME-PLUMBER-SHOWERHEAD-SELECTION-MCT

Find a showerhead with personal features that work best for you and your family.

 Kohler/TNS

Q: Ed: Enjoyed your recent article on shower stalls and I plan to just change my showerhead. I do have some showerhead questions about flow rates, different spray head features and maintenance. Can you give me more details? — Paul, Rhode Island

A: The first topic is important because you want to make sure the new showerhead meets any water flow restrictions that might be in your area. So reach out to town or city building officials to get up-to-date information on local fixture flow rates. Once you have that info, simply choose a new showerhead that meets or beats any flow restrictions.

