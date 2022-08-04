Q: Ed: Enjoyed your recent article on shower stalls and I plan to just change my showerhead. I do have some showerhead questions about flow rates, different spray head features and maintenance. Can you give me more details? — Paul, Rhode Island
A: The first topic is important because you want to make sure the new showerhead meets any water flow restrictions that might be in your area. So reach out to town or city building officials to get up-to-date information on local fixture flow rates. Once you have that info, simply choose a new showerhead that meets or beats any flow restrictions.
Now, let’s get into some basic showerhead spray features. For this you’ll need to do a little homework.
Many multifunction spray features are available, like full massage, mist, rain and target spray, just to name a few. Find a showerhead with personal features that work best for you and your family.
Finally, as far as showerhead maintenance, some homeowners just schedule regular water deposit deep cleanings for standard showerheads. However, some homeowners choose showerheads with rubber-type nozzles for a flexible clean as you go for good water flow approach.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.