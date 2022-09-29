ATHOME-PLUMBER-MATCHING-BATHROOM-ACCESSORIES-MCT

Years back, plumbing manufacturers started to produce suite fixtures, including toilets, sinks, shower valves and faucets that are designed to perfectly match each other. Nowadays, some manufacturers include many new accessories with bathroom suite collections. 

 Kohler/TNS

Q: Hi Ed: I plan to design/decorate our new bathroom myself and really want a well-coordinated look. What tips can you give me when it comes to the plumbing fixtures to help me achieve a uniformed look throughout the entire bathroom? — Sue, South Carolina

A: I’m not a professional designer, just a plumber who has worked in a lot of nice bathrooms. So all I can suggest are some decorating ideas from my experiences.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.