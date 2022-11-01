Q: Hi Ed: I enjoy your column in my local newspaper. I read an article you did on showerheads and started thinking about a walk-in shower stall. Have you had a column about replacing a bathtub with a walk in-shower? If so, where can I find it? — Bert, Virginia
A: Years ago, I did a column on walk-in shower stall choices. So today I’ll go over some of that information with updated tips.
First, when planning a walk-in shower stall, remember it’s the extra options that can make your walk-in shower an enjoyable spa-like experience. Options like seating, glass doors, decorative grab bars, rain-style showerheads, body showers and hand showers make a huge difference.
Style-wise, here are a few basic stall enclosure choices to consider:
1. Prefab composite
These multi-piece units lock together to create a complete stall. They go up fast and can be budget-friendly.
2. Cast-iron shower base
Starting with a cast-iron shower base, you can install tile or solid surface materials to the walls to create a strong semi-custom shower stall.
3. Custom tile shower-pan base and stall
This style is great for creating a one-of-a-kind stall with custom shapes and sizes. Today, even mode lights with music can be added and with fun extras like that, you might never walk out of your new walk-in shower!
