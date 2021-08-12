Q: Dear Ed: We plan to install a new water-saving toilet and want to include some built-in cleaning features to help with toilet maintenance. What are some options to include that can help us between and during regular toilet cleanings? — Sid, Mississippi
A: Today’s high-efficiency toilets not only save water — some may include options that can make your regular toilet cleanings a little easier. Here’s five clean features I’ve worked with that hopefully you can include some or all of with your new toilet:
1. Elongated bowl
If you have the bathroom space, naturally the longer toilet bowl style is the way to go.
2. Skirted bowl
Bowl sides are flat and can be wiped more easily than standard bowls with nooks and crannies.
3. Clean-coat bowl and 360-degree rinsing
Bowl is specially coated to help repel liquids and flushing has full-coverage rinsing.
4. Continuous-clean toilets
This high-tech tank system automatically dispenses cleaners with every flush.
5. Comfort-height toilet
A taller bowl can make it easier for stand-up users to stay in bounds.
And that’s all I’ll say about that to keep this toilet column very clean!
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com.