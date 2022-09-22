ATHOME-PLUMBER-WALLHUNG-VANITY-MCT

 Kohler/TNS

Q: Ed: Read your previous column on installing pedestal sinks to create a more open look. We’re building a new home and the contractor suggested a wall-hung vanity. We like the storage aspect, but what other advantages can we expect? —Jennifer, Texas

A: A wall-hung vanity is basically a raised vanity cabinet that is supported to the wall and installed above the floor. Since it doesn’t sit on the floor, it’s often referred to as a floating vanity. This open-style unit is usually an upgrade because of the extra work to properly anchor it to the wall according to any codes and/or manufacturer’s instructions.

