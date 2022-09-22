Q: Ed: Read your previous column on installing pedestal sinks to create a more open look. We’re building a new home and the contractor suggested a wall-hung vanity. We like the storage aspect, but what other advantages can we expect? —Jennifer, Texas
A: A wall-hung vanity is basically a raised vanity cabinet that is supported to the wall and installed above the floor. Since it doesn’t sit on the floor, it’s often referred to as a floating vanity. This open-style unit is usually an upgrade because of the extra work to properly anchor it to the wall according to any codes and/or manufacturer’s instructions.
But even with the upgrade costs, wall-hung vanities do have additional advantages aside from the storage space. Advantages can include:
• Installation versatility: Height can be adjustable as long as you stay within local codes. This can be helpful for special need users and aging in place bathroom remodeling jobs.
• Extra space under the vanity: Having open space under the unit allows the user to get comfortably close to the sink, faucet and mirror. Also, this space can be a nice place to store things like a scale when not in use.
• Easier bathroom cleaning: With a finished open floor under the unit, cleaning around the vanity can be a simpler task.
Add up all these features and it’s easy to see how you can be floored by your wall-hung vanity choice.
