Daigle Pools owner wants to make sure each customer is prepped on all the “possible variables” before installation.
While winter did not go quietly, its proverbial grip on the state has certainly loosened, which has Don Daigle, founder of Daigle Pools in Londonderry, already thinking about pool installations.
“We build late March to Thanksgiving,” he said. “Currently, we are booking August installations for inground pools and May to June for installations for above-ground pools, depending on size and shape.”
In business since 1998, Daigle Pools is an authorized Latham dealer for vinyl liner polymer wall inground pools and an authorized Radiant dealer for semi-inground and above ground pools.
“I started out as a pool sub-contracting services company, Daigle Servicing Co., and personally did all inground pool installations, liner changes, above ground pool installations, safety covers, and other tasks,” he explained.
In the fall of 2005, Daigle decided to “part ways with the sub-contract world” and acquire his own clientele as Daigle Pools.
“I now have 18 employees in peak season, and I have serviced nearly 4,000 customers — and we are still growing,” he added.
During this time, he listed fiberglass pools as the newest industry trend. He said there are some downsides, however, regarding them.
“These are one-piece units similar to hot tubs and a great option for small yards and tight areas as the pools can only come so big,” he explained.
Whereas a typical average size pool is about 18-by-36 feet with some at 20-by-44 feet, Daigle said fiberglass pools cannot be shipped this large. “Most fiberglass pool installations this summer are 15 feet wide to the waterline,” he said.
When it comes to average costs, Daigle said an inground pool installation averages about $110,000 with semi-inground pools at approximately $50,000 to $60,000. Radiant and traditional above ground pool installations are about $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.
In terms of length of installation time, he said it varies depending on the type of pool.
“Most inground pools — from the time we start excavation to the time we smooth grade the yard and they can jump in — take about four weeks,” he said. “For above ground pools, we dig two weeks in advance with the time from installation to swimming about two weeks.”
Before Daigle starts a project, however, he said he personally performs site visits, as every town has guidelines regarding distance from adjacent properties and a home’s infrastructural elements, including wells, septic/leach fields, and propane tanks.
“I handle all the major outside projects personally to ensure a smooth project and efficient communication for the consumer,” he said. “We make sure we prep the customer on all the possible variables.”
Daigle expects his business to keep growing, which will include continued diversification of his business model — sun decks, tanning ledges, benches, and more.
“We can design and build anything you can imagine,” he said.