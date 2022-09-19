The Diocese of Manchester has sold 21 acres of the Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bedford to a local builder who plans to turn it into a residential subdivision.
According to Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds records, the property sold for $2.8 million to Brook Hollow Corp., which has Robert S. LaMontagne of LaMontagne Builders of Bedford listed as president. The property is located off Davies and Servant streets near the Manchester border.
The Bedford Planning Board approved the diocese’s plan to subdivide the land in June. The diocese considered the land surplus and not part of future plans for the cemetery, according to the application filed at the time. The first recorded burial took place in 1848.
A concept plan shown to the planning board included 33 lots, but no final plans have been submitted. LaMontagne will need to get further approvals. The lots will be serviced by on-site septic and private wells, according to Bedford Planning Director Becky Hebert.
Access to the property will likely come off Davies Street, which is off Boynton Street, according to the application. Other access is from Servant Street in Bedford and Bedel Street and Glenwood Avenue in Manchester.
Improvements will be made to Davies Street.
“Davies Street is a narrow road with an average width of approximately 18 feet. The proposed subdivision includes widening Davies to a consistent width of 20 feet,” Hebert wrote in a memo.
The cemetery is now 51.50 acres.
“The remainder parcel is the active section of the cemetery along with some areas that are reserved for future cemetery use,” the application reads.
On June 27, at least 10 residents showed up to share concerns about the future development.
Autumn Smith of 6 Davies St. said she’d lose 25% of her lawn if Davies Street is expanded.
The project will also eliminate walking trails that extend to the cemetery.
The diocese says there is enough space in the cemetery for at least 150 to 200 years, according to the meeting minutes.