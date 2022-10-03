A home for sale in Weare  for $375,000 has gotten into the Halloween spirit, and a popular social media real estate page is going gaga over it.

The hilltop two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence has “rustic charm,” the listing on Zillow.com describes, and is surrounded by lush green trees that add to its farmhouse-like appeal. Spanning over 1,400 square feet, the home comes with the standard living room, kitchen and dining room downstairs with an upstairs that used to have three bedrooms but was “converted to a two bedroom allowing for a larger primary bedroom,” the listing says.