A home for sale in Weare for $375,000 has gotten into the Halloween spirit, and a popular social media real estate page is going gaga over it.
The hilltop two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence has “rustic charm,” the listing on Zillow.com describes, and is surrounded by lush green trees that add to its farmhouse-like appeal. Spanning over 1,400 square feet, the home comes with the standard living room, kitchen and dining room downstairs with an upstairs that used to have three bedrooms but was “converted to a two bedroom allowing for a larger primary bedroom,” the listing says.
The one thing the listing doesn’t mention?
The “Michael Myers”-like guy creeping around in the background of the photos. He’s pretty hard to see at first but becomes more apparent in the pictures of the interior.
The listing found its way on Zillow Gone Wild, whose fans were pleasantly (and a little frighteningly) surprised when taking a peek at the pictures.
“This Halloween…your dream home…is actually…a nightmare,” one person joked. “Rated R.”
“Love the house! But I could never un-picture him in all these places,” another said. “Nope, can’t live here.”
“I’m so creeped out!” someone commented.
“Why did it take eight pics for me to see the guy?” one person asked. “I’d definitely die first in a horror movie.”
“Kudos to the seller for the great pics in this listing. But.........I didn’t see much of the house because I was looking for Michael Myers in every photo,” someone mentioned.
“Hilarious. The house is nice,” another observed. “The refrigerator came over on the Mayflower…”
“I lost it when I got to the one of him holding the chicken,” one person commented.
“My husband: how much extra is the Michael Myers?” another asked.
“So does it come with the serial killer or do I have to pay extra?” someone tweeted.