ALLENSTOWN
Ocean RT and Maria Leite to Allenstown Senior Living, Route 28, 11/09/2020, $250,000.
Lonsdale Properties LLC to Barry RET 2009 and Susan Barry, Whitten St., 11/09/2020, $500,000.
AUBURN
Rolfe Builders LLC to Andrew J. and Rebecca Destefano, 543 Bunker Hill Rd., 11/12/2020, $168,000.
ZV Investments LLC to Jahna and Megan Martin, 209 Hooksett Rd., 11/13/2020, $400,000.
Dustin W. and Kristina A. Shelley to Kelsey T. Gates and Jeffrey Horne, 11 Nutt Rd., 11/12/2020, $403,000.
Mark J. and Robyn L. Mccarthy to Jason G. Emmick, 62 Saddle Hill Dr., 11/09/2020, $560,533.
BEDFORD
Emile W. and Karen L. Haddad to BCB RE Holdings LLC, 2 Cote Ln., Unit 5, 11/12/2020, $185,000.
Filomena Gordon to Karen and Grant P. Legoullon, 15 County Rd., 11/12/2020, $980,000.
Michael Benton to Scott A. and Kristin Nemetz, 11 Lancaster Ln., 11/13/2020, $710,000.
Caren B. Rifkin to Couples Therapy PLLC, 82 Palomino Ln., Unit 703, 11/13/2020, $123,000.
Eric R. and Darey M. Remillard to Dan A. Jimenez and Nicole A. Jimanez, 11/10/2020, $615,000.
CANDIA
Gerald R. Prunier to Paul and Sarah Brassard, Donovan Rd., 11/09/2020, $424,000.
T and M Development LLC to BMB Gardinier 2008 RET and Lee R. Gardinier, 93 Pineview Dr., Unit 15, 11/13/2020, $399,933.
CHESTER
Lemen Rosalbo RET and Daniel J. Rosalbo to Eric E. and Stephanie M. Messina, Candia Rd., 11/09/2020, $335,000.
Steven J. and Heather L. Orr to Alex and Meghan K. Lawner, Crawford Rd., 11/09/2020, $608,000.
John Z. and Andrea L. Weishaar to Sean and Amanda Carlson, 178 Halls Village Rd., 11/12/2020, $415,000.
Willamina Coroka to James and Elise Pike, 135 Haverhill Rd., 11/12/2020, $448,933.
Jeremy S. and Sandra B. Thompson to Lifestyle Hm Of Chester, 181 Haverhill Rd., 11/09/2020, $570,000.
DEERFIELD
Maurice FT and Gerard R. Maurice to John and Mary A. Sowels, Frances Dr., 11/09/2020, $510,000.
Keith Gauvin to Brian Hinkley, 7 Griffin Rd., 11/09/2020, $406,000.
Linda K. Schou to Eileen R. and Jeffrey M. Thomson, 39 Griffin Rd., 11/09/2020, $480,000.
Nicklaus S. Chante to Patrick J. Stone and Danielle C. Swart, 180 Griffin Rd., 11/13/2020, $360,000.
Melinda L Geddes RET and Melinda L. Geddes to Schlichte Family Hldg LLC, 73 Nottingham Rd., 11/12/2020, $1,000,000.
Edward E. and Sandra Cross to Michael R. and Kelsey E. Keshigian, Lot 71-2, 11/09/2020, $385,000.
DERRY
Susan H. Archer to Roland and Tamara Pelletier, Fenway Rd., 11/09/2020, $290,000.
DERRY (cont.)
Thomas Cavanaugh to Riley Cavanaugh, 4 Hood Rd., 11/10/2020, $400,000.
Patricia Zsofka to Robert B. Reed, 8 Lancelot Dr., Unit R, 11/10/2020, $239,000.
Healyford Realty LLC to Vanessa Scafe, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 24, 11/09/2020, $262,533.
Healyford Realty LLC to Jennifer N. Deriquito and Ronilo Reyes-Deriquito, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 26, 11/12/2020, $262,533.
Bank New York Mellon Tr to Joseph C. and Cynthia A. Famolare, 5 Orchard Dr., 11/13/2020, $430,533.
Daniel S. Habhegger to Shannon A. Soucy and Daniel R. Wilhelm, 4 Senter Cove Rd., Unit L, 11/12/2020, $167,000.
Joseph R. Rideout to Lincoln and Abbe Jackson, Shore Rd., 11/13/2020, $275,000.
Payne RT and Linda M. Payne to Dom and Margaret Olivero LLC, Storer Ct, 11/10/2020, $180,000.
Debra A. Hillard and William M. Quinn to Allen R. Mcglashing, Summit Ave., 11/12/2020, $399,933.
DUNBARTON
Susanne E. Peace to Gerren S. and Tatiana T. Kozatek, Long Pond Rd., 11/10/2020, $99,933.
Lisa M Maille RET and Lisa M. Maille to Matthew and Nikole Arnold, 121 Twist Hill Rd., 11/13/2020, $300,000.
Kirsten A. Smith to Daniel C. and Megan E. White, 56 Zachary Rd., 11/09/2020, $420,000.
GOFFSTOWN
304 Manchester Street LLC to 20 College Manager LLC, 20 College Rd., 11/13/2020, $535,000.
Charles H. and Margo A. Minnich to Danica Mahan and Daniel Adamovich, E Union St., 11/13/2020, $289,933.
John Sylvia to Alec J. and Thomas R. Sullivan, 25 Libbey St., 11/09/2020, $235,000.
Sirron Development LLC to Dawn and Steven P. Fraher, 4 Locker Rd., 11/13/2020, $410,000.
Paul W. Ulcickas to Robert Starace Homes LLC, Montelona Rd., 11/13/2020, $325,000.
Sharon M. Poulicakos to Nathan and Deanna Boufford, Warren Ave., 11/13/2020, $257,400.
Howard J Leonard RET and Howard J. Leonard to Mark Skersey, 11/09/2020, $15,000.
HOOKSETT
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Frederick C. Aumann and Eileen A. Gagnon, 1 Lilac Ln., 11/12/2020, $379,933.
Arcilia Grijalva to Jeffrey W. Knight and Jennifer L. Lafond, 45 Stirling Ave., 11/10/2020, $449,933.
Jo-Ann R Brewster RET and Jo-Ann R. Brewster to Jillian M. Kiernan and Bradley J. Stryker, Lot 78-9, 11/09/2020, $800,000.
LITCHFIELD
Dennis and Cheryl Gettings to Matthew R. Towsley, 2 Brenton St., 11/09/2020, $340,000.
Heather A. Irving and Brian Mccrossin to Robert J. and Lisa J. Marcotte, 18 Mike Ln., 11/09/2020, $425,000.
Stablie Hm At Litchfield to Jeremy and Jessica Provencher, 21 Weatherstone Rd., 11/09/2020, $590,600.
S and L Projects LLC to GAB Litchfield LLC, 11/13/2020, $6,750,000.
LONDONDERRY
Kathleen A. Berube to Joseph A. Marks, 95 Bayberry Ln., Unit 95, 11/13/2020, $180,000.
28 Buttrick Rd Prop LLC to 28 Buttrick Rd Invs LLC, Buttrick Rd., 11/13/2020, $769,533.
Kendall H. Macinnis and Maureen White to Bryan E. and Leah M. Howlett, 12 Charmarand Row, 11/12/2020, $470,000.
Ryan C. and Stephanie M. Walfield to Richard J. and Madison L. Kevorkian, 234 High Range Rd., 11/12/2020, $369,933.
Nancy Mcdevin to Jessica J. and Daniel A. Britton, 34 Lincoln Dr., Unit 34, 11/10/2020, $310,000.
Judith E. Zecha-Lafavor and Eugene T. Lefavor to Sahin B. Dayioglu, 157 Litchfield Rd., 11/12/2020, $326,000.
Theresa M. Bertrand to Laura and Ryan J. Correia, Moulton Dr., 11/10/2020, $510,000.
Jack A. and Maria G. Szemplinski to W G Financial LLC, 50 Nashua Rd., Unit 300, 11/10/2020, $125,000.
Colleen Donaghey and Stanley Sawlan to Sean K. Decosta and Stephanie A. Dacosta, Rolling Meadows Condo, Unit C, 11/09/2020, $210,000.
Jason R. and Ashley E. Huelsman to Joel R. and Lauren M. Carrier, 12 School House Rd., Unit 12, 11/13/2020, $638,000.
Ellen R. Maclaren to Kathryn A. Ryan and Jayson R. Mrose, South Rd., 11/09/2020, $390,000.
Paul W. and Celeste A. Moulton to Bay Flow LLC, 34 Stonehenge Rd., 11/09/2020, $160,000.
Nathan R. Gendron to Alyssa N. Remy, 10 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 6, 11/09/2020, $213,000.
Jason P. Doyon to Kelly Deleo and Adam Sussman, 41 White Plains Ave., 11/09/2020, $545,000.
Mccourt Katherine M Est and Terence P. Mccourt to Jennifre and Allen Sparks, 13 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 13, 11/09/2020, $255,000.
Shayne Stanley to Gia and Mark Savastano, Lot 48, 11/10/2020, $582,533.
Ferrara FT and Robert N. Ferrara to Nathan Pohlman, Lot 3-45-9, 11/13/2020, $406,000.
MANCHESTER
Elizabeth Vaillancourt to Ricky Mccosh, Andrew St., 11/13/2020, $142,000.
Brian Hinkley to Christopher M. Roberge, 190 Anthony St., 11/12/2020, $280,000.
Rickenbach Renovations to Diamond Hill NH Prop LLC, 204 Boutwell St., 11/12/2020, $230,000.
Pacific Premier T to Srikrishna and Divya J. Nagri, 38 Brown Ave., 11/10/2020, $380,000.
Shane M. and Samantha C. Jobin to Robert and Doreen Bonia, 77 Cedar Hill Dr., 11/13/2020, $329,000.
Courtney L. and Peter M. Wason to Celia C. Carabailo, 28 Celeste St., 11/10/2020, $270,000.
Marildo and Mirela Juric to Jason Bonilla, Central St., Lot 70, 11/12/2020, $277,933.
Peerless Properties LLC to Cilley Road Holdings LLC, 345 Cilley Rd., 11/10/2020, $687,000.
Heather Barton to Christy A. Sasso and Michael D. Fulmer, 867 Clay St., 11/09/2020, $263,733.
Beatrice J. Slavin to Jason M. LeColst, 1044 Clay St., 11/09/2020, $265,000.
Tyler D. York to Ryan T. Cleary, Cypress St., 11/09/2020, $156,533.
Kyle Kalantzis to Chaeles E Ross 3rd RET and Charles E. Ross, 335 Cypress St., Unit 1l, 11/13/2020, $154,000.
Kyle Press and Desiree Terranova to Myles A. Mastrototaro and Brooke A. Drost, 34 Depot Rd., 11/10/2020, $250,000.
Denise Bergang and Andrew Berang to Christopher W. and Ashley Murray, 81 Derryfield Ct, Unit 81, 11/09/2020, $180,000.
Madison L. and Richard J. Kevorkian to Jared M. Morris and Nicole M. Burgess, 554 Dubuque St., 11/12/2020, $320,000.
Yeon J. Park to Sami Amor, 34 Dunbarton Rd., Unit 2g, 11/09/2020, $103,000.
Anthony Boggiatto to Addison Brown, 186 Dunbarton Rd., Unit 14, 11/09/2020, $173,000.
Ann E. Kenerson and Ricky Stone to Jonathan Demers, 226 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 226, 11/10/2020, $203,400.
Mark Lacey to Michael R. Odonnell and Cara B. Hoey, Harold St., Lot 9, 11/10/2020, $330,000.
Charles L. and Kimberly D. Stephen to Paula S Limongelli FT and John A. Limongelli, 5 Highview Cir., 11/10/2020, $625,000.
Bremer Street LLC to Syna Siv, Hillhaven Rd., 11/10/2020, $389,000.
Wayne P. and Elizabeth M. Mcintyre to Mark J. Donahue, 295 Hillhaven Rd., 11/09/2020, $370,000.
Donoghue Tina M Est and Joshua Dehelis to CAG LLC, 124 Huntington Ave., 11/12/2020, $325,000.
Robert J. and Lisa J. Marcotte to Eric and Melissa Crawford, 610 Huse Rd., 11/10/2020, $259,933.
Mansoor Food Services LLC to Sharrieff J. Hall, 47 Joliette St., 11/10/2020, $300,000.
Mary J. and James Keller to Daniel and Ampara B. Bouchard, 533 Kelley St., 11/12/2020, $326,000.
Shawn and Kimberly Lessard to Robert A. and Susan S. Clark, 97 Lexington Ave., 11/10/2020, $375,000.
Kimberty A. Vaillancourt to Helen Phillips, 747 Mammoth Rd., Unit 4, 11/09/2020, $250,000.
375 Manchester St 6 LLC to 375 Manchester St LLC, Manchester St., 11/13/2020, $405,000.
Martel Katherine B Est and Christina A. Martel to Willy S. Morales, Manchester St., 11/13/2020, $340,000.
Hallic S. Jennings to Thomas E. and Danielle Tardif, 164 Morse Rd., Unit 164, 11/12/2020, $215,000.
Sandra Appleton to Cortney Fiscus, 4 Northbrook Dr., Unit 408, 11/09/2020, $161,533.
Jeannine Plante to Sandra L. Appleton, 9 Northbrook Dr., Unit 903, 11/10/2020, $148,000.
Nicholas and Linda M. Manolis to Michaela Chapter, 11 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1107, 11/10/2020, $140,000.
Doyle Dorothy J Est and Eamonn Doyle to Manuel and Jacob Garcia, 134 Perley St., 11/09/2020, $310,000.
Kendrick R. and Kathleen M. Smith to Isabelle Ruhamya, 275 Prospect St., 11/13/2020, $360,000.
Helena Burkush IRT and Mark P. Burkush to Aleksey and Telena Fedorov, 80 Randall St., 11/10/2020, $254,000.
Helena Burkush IRT and Mark P. Burkush to Aleksey and Telena Fedorov, 88 Randall St., 11/10/2020, $254,000.
Stabile Hm At Manning Hl to Christine A Divenuti LT and Christine A. Divenuti, River Rd., Lot 2, 11/10/2020, $516,800.
Stabile Hm At Manning Hl to Christine A Divenuti LT and Christine A. Divenuti, River Rd., Lot 3, 11/10/2020, $516,800.
Duane M. and Wayne W. Crowley to David E. Cruz, 398 Riverdale Ave., 11/12/2020, $355,666.
Konstantinos I. and Deborah A. Kanakis to Bhola Subedi, S Ridge Dr., Unit 30, 11/13/2020, $370,933.
Kenneth A. and Janka Labrecque to Jasmeial D. Jackson, 354 Spruce St., 11/13/2020, $331,500.
Donald A. and Mona M. Kelley to Terry J. Bradford, 252 Stark Ln., 11/13/2020, $309,000.
Richard A Ullmann RET and Richard A. Ullmann to Joseph Walsh, 156 St.raw Hill Rd., Unit 156, 11/13/2020, $260,000.
KT Enterprise LLC to Meghan Geoffrion, 965 Union St., 11/13/2020, $305,000.
Paul J. and Celeste I. Beandoin to Curtin Inv Prop Inc, Varney St., 11/10/2020, $450,000.
Kayleigh M. and Tyler J. Moran to Amanda N. Mohlmann, 430 Vinton St., 11/12/2020, $257,000.
Victor J. and Alison V. Pascarelli to Robertine Wymans, 146 W Merrimack St., 11/10/2020, $325,000.
1968 T and Richard B. Young to Olea LLC, 23 W Webster St., 11/09/2020, $368,533.
Bashkim and Nevjana Qendro to Elvir and Mersiha Sinanovic, 520 Wellington Hill Rd., 11/09/2020, $369,933.
Sean W. and Jacqueline M. Tippin to Erika M. Guilbauit and Elvis DeLaRosa, 205 Whipple St., 11/13/2020, $291,600.
Laural E. Stasi to Joseph W. Perry, 11/13/2020, $143,000.
MERRIMACK
S A Smith RET and Stuart A. Smith to Gerald and Kelly Marshall, 29 4 Seasons Ln., 11/09/2020, $710,000.
James M. Koczera to Mark A Taraborelli RET and Mark A. Taraborelli, Brek Dr., Lot 35, 11/12/2020, $415,000.
Gerald and Kelly Marshall to Aurelie Pluijmakers, 27 Cambridge Dr., 11/09/2020, $495,000.
Joseph A. Isabelle and Sarah Tsatsa to James and Shannon Mccabe, 22 Cathy St., 11/13/2020, $400,000.
Freedom Asset Mgmt LLC to Nicole Gautam, 21 Constance St., 11/13/2020, $420,000.
Gepa Enterprises LLC to Lisaellen C. Eldridge and James Koczera, 2 County Rd., 11/13/2020, $589,533.
Jebin J. Mathew and Anu George to Jacqueline Tinsley, 4 Danville Cir., 11/12/2020, $450,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Stephen and Kate Mccord, Greenfield Farm, Lot 7c-30, 11/12/2020, $615,000.
Matthew J. Albuquerque to Maryanne Bartlett, 19 Kimberly Dr., Unit 13, 11/13/2020, $131,000.
Richard N. and Anne Lathe to Mark and Brittany Robichaud, Madison Ln., Lot 31, 11/13/2020, $355,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Donald F. and Kerry A. Morelli, 11 Mcintosh Ct, 11/12/2020, $603,200.
Santiago Espinal-Mejia and Tania G. Ochoa to Tristan Foumier, Old State Hwy., 11/09/2020, $345,000.
Melissa Squeglia to Sharon Bemard, 52 Shelburne Rd., Unit 52, 11/09/2020, $220,000.
Platinum Roi Holdings LLC to Steven M. and Stephanic Bevilacqua, 4 Surrey Ln., 11/10/2020, $460,000.
NASHUA
John F. and Tammy L. Eaton to Deborah A. Hubert, 33 Alder Dr., 11/13/2020, $320,000.
Jane M. Manning to Roland L. Pierce and Wing M. Heung, 3 Bartemus Trl, Unit 304, 11/12/2020, $225,000.
Megan and Chad Wissler to Anton Trubitsyn, 27 Bluestone Dr., Unit 27, 11/09/2020, $205,000.
Jason D. and Amanda J. Snyder to Michael J. Marino, 7 Collier Ct, 11/09/2020, $503,000.
Ann M. and Colin Q. Potts to Nancy Wright FT and Jeffory A. Wright, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 203, 11/13/2020, $307,533.
Dawn Ellen Mckeone RET and Dawn E. Mckeone to Anthony M. Chiccarelli, Edgewood Ave., Lot 86, 11/13/2020, $333,000.
Yalos Properties LLC to Alexandra Mcelhinney, 44 Gillis St., Unit E, 11/12/2020, $212,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Garabet Garabetian and Talin Khajadorian, Hughey St., 11/09/2020, $322,533.
Milton Edwards Family LLC to Apache Holdings LLC, 22 Hutchinson St., 11/10/2020, $125,000.
Adams Lorraine C Est and Michael R. Adams to Daniel and Lynne M. Perez, 7 Kennedy Dr., 11/10/2020, $323,000.
David and Tamara Martin to Brian Hunter, Killian Place Condo, Unit 6, 11/13/2020, $270,533.
Barry and Diane Grant to Matthew Saunders and Linda Meuse, Lantern Ln., Unit 14, 11/12/2020, $390,000.
Katherine Gagnon to Emily Gillich and Anthony Santagati, 56 Marshall St., 11/10/2020, $300,000.
Carri L. Preble to Mahesh R. Munagala and Sandhya R. Peram, Middle Dunstable Rd., 11/13/2020, $285,000.
Sharen A Lentsch RET and Alfred S. Lentsch to Joseph A. and Kathleen A. Hardy, 11 Ohio Ave., 11/09/2020, $287,400.
Maria Duran and Julio Pichardo to Evan J. Boyle, 122 Pine St., 11/10/2020, $289,933.
Suzanne R. Sullivan to Catherine Y Lei LT and Catherine Y. Lei, Ridge Rd., 11/09/2020, $25,533.
Eric and Karyn Wojtas to Bruce and Beth Bennett, 61 Robin Hood Rd., 11/09/2020, $341,000.
T R. OConnor and Allison Oconnor to Amanda and Shawn Moore, 34 Teak Dr., 11/10/2020, $356,000.
Kevin and Gianelle Curran to Channdara Sim, 19 Thorndike St., 11/13/2020, $360,000.
Joshua Diana and Michelle L. Dinan to John Murdock, Vespa Ln., Lot 62, 11/09/2020, $429,000.
Diego C. Gonzales-Hidalgo and Lourdes M. Hidalgo-Reynoso to Victor M. Gonzalez, 93 W Hollis St., 11/09/2020, $300,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Ann M. Lohmer, Walden Woods Condominium, Unit 214, 11/12/2020, $337,933.
Joel R. and Lauren M. Carrier to Robert P. and Kerry L. Mason, 6 Westbrook Dr., 11/10/2020, $431,000.
NEW BOSTON
Vangilder Angela Est and Jonathan Pack to Olivia Chartier and Lance Raymond, 294 Butterfield Mill Rd., 11/09/2020, $343,400.
Wayne F. Cooper to Green Rock Invs LLC, Mont Vernon Rd., 11/09/2020, $96,000.
PEMBROKE
Howard L Robinson 2011 T and John H. Robinson to Nicole Albee and James Bell, 401 4th Range Rd., 11/12/2020, $350,000.
Kridar FT and Brian B. Tufts to Kevin R. and Misty L. Palmer, 252 Brickett Hill Rd., 11/13/2020, $500,000.
Blais Dorothy E Est and Jocelyn Carlucci to Michael A. and Tina M. Powers, 5 Fairview Ave., 11/09/2020, $315,000.
Michael and Therese Gangi to Joseph R. Rideout, 9 Fairview Ave., 11/13/2020, $240,000.
Jonathan Adams to JCB LLC, High St., 11/10/2020, $205,000.
Betty and Joel Kelloway to Joseph Doiron and Gabre Winters, 454 Pembroke St., 11/09/2020, $308,000.
RAYMOND
Winchell FT and Kenneth A. Winchell to Jovin and Jhoney Olikara, 63 Deerfield Rd., 11/13/2020, $695,000.
128 Chester Road RT and Walter J. Paige to Dankee Invesments LLC, 11/13/2020, $285,000.
WEARE
Donald C. and Barbara M. Lassonde to Gabriella K. and Raymond M. Salati, 93 E Shore Dr., 11/13/2020, $66,000.
TKG Properties Inc to Katie and Joseph J. Leroy, 4 Perkins Pond Rd., 11/13/2020, $434,133.
Cote Christie to Grant Family Farms LLC, 11/13/2020, $140,000.