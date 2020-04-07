AUBURN
Rosselyn D. Cooney to Elwell FT and Michael S. Elwell, Chester Rd., 03/30/2020, $445,000.
Maverick Homes Inc to Diane M. and Harold F. Sullivan, 100 Haven Dr., 03/31/2020, $600,000.
BEDFORD
David Coughlin to Pointer Fish and Game Club, Back River Rd., 03/26/2020, $300,000.
Laurie L. Landry to Evan G. Nelson, 17 Barrington Dr., 03/27/2020, $480,000.
Paul Loefstedt to Walter J. Laws and Kristin D. Rinko, 20 Jefferson Rd., 03/30/2020, $455,000.
Mackenzie Huish-Casey and Ian D. Casey to Ryan J. and Nyshma A. Nolette, 29 Old Sawmill Rd., 03/31/2020, $455,000.
Green Nature Homes LLC to John Puskarik and Kimberly J. Ameral, 214 Pulpit Rd., 03/31/2020, $374,000.
Rundlett Hill Properties to George L. Terrien, 62 Rundlett Hill Rd., 03/27/2020, $349,000.
Danica A. Whorton to Kirk L. Wayavong, 21 Seabee St., 03/30/2020, $285,000.
Pathway Homes Inc to Jason Lowden, 246 Wallace Rd., 03/30/2020, $600,000.
Linda Marie Phelps RET and Linda M. Phelps to Derek and Shann Beker RET and Derek L. Bekar, 366 Wallace Rd., 03/30/2020, $910,000.
CANDIA
Robert J. and Sarah E. Boulanger to John H. and Ruth L. Lamarr, 300 Crowley Rd., 03/31/2020, $430,000.
Gary V. Small to Kyle Leblanc, 213 Patten Hill Rd., 03/27/2020, $385,000.
CHESTER
Homes At Southwoods 2016 to Michael C. and Andrea L. Kelly, 60 Granite Ln., Unit 60, 03/27/2020, $392,933.
Richard E. StLouis to Jacqueline D. Goodwin, 4 Lincoln Ln., 03/27/2020, $340,000.
Christine W. Dyson and Brian Nicoll to Just Doin It Lazy LLC, 03/26/2020, $1,750,000.
DERRY
Maureen S. Rojas to David T. Dalton and Pamela Anastasi, 59 Conleys Grove Rd., 03/27/2020, $887,533.
Kopetz 2012 FT and Craig J. Kopetz to Thomas A. Watson, 1 Dr.iftwood Rd., 03/26/2020, $386,000.
Armand J. Bourassa to Carol A. Bowden, 65 Fordway St., Unit 311, 03/27/2020, $206,000.
Eric J. and Robin L. Altenback to Lindsey N. Campbell and Brittany M. Lloyd, 9 Forest St., 03/27/2020, $360,000.
Dean Lipson to Sean R. Cormier, 18 Griffin St., 03/31/2020, $287,000.
Timothy Domer to Shannon Cole, 135 Hampstead Rd., 03/31/2020, $339,933.
Mark D. and Dorothy M. Maddox to Christopher O. Gregg, 3 Quaker Dr., 03/25/2020, $383,000.
Eric W. and Christina Perkins to William J. Fulton, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 200, 03/31/2020, $123,000.
DUNBARTON
Falcon Heights Properties to Brookfield Inv Group Inc, Stark Hwy., 03/27/2020, $200,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Blair A and K M Mitchell LT and Blair A. Mitchell to Michael R. Edwards, 45 Acorn Dr., 03/27/2020, $415,000.
Matthew P. Gosselin to Michael Tessier, 8 Foxtail Ln., Unit 2, 03/30/2020, $195,000.
Robert M. and Amy A. Schultz to Ryan M. Denton and Megan C. Isenberg, 40 Ginger Dr., 03/26/2020, $428,000.
Hong Chau to Xiang G. Lin, 24 Libbey St., 03/31/2020, $200,000.
Raymond B. and Gail L. Savoie to Brianna L. and Jacob C. Aubin, 65 Moreau St., 03/25/2020, $244,400.
Matthew T. and Alana E. Hedrick to Shane D. Rozamus and Shannon D. Moloney, 79 Warren Ave., 03/31/2020, $350,000.
HOOKSETT
Ashley Blouin and James Wood to Andrew and Brittany Schnaars, 2 Briar Ct, 03/25/2020, $450,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Beverly D. and Glen M. Primeau, 180 Brookview Dr., 03/27/2020, $521,200.
Eric Muehlmatt and E Christina Persson to Carolyn and Marc Mcmahon, 32 Coaker Ave., 03/31/2020, $255,000.
Mary F. Simpson to Paul V. and Sarah S. Higgins, 76 Farmer Rd., 03/31/2020, $354,000.
Monique and Paul A. Maurais to Anthony W. and Bridget L. Poole, 51 Mammoth Rd., 03/26/2020, $285,000.
Jason and Kelli Brooks to Peter Cantt and Eileen Saavedra, 6 Manor Dr., Unit C, 03/31/2020, $360,000.
Thomas D. Crombie to Danica A. Whorton, 19 Maple St., 03/30/2020, $275,000.
LITCHFIELD
Matthew R. and Laura C. Tropiano to Brittany and Matthew Sweet, 5 Acorn Way, 03/26/2020, $335,000.
Joel A. and Pamela J. Kapelson to Matthew and Laura Tropiano, 10 Deerwood Dr., 03/26/2020, $472,000.
Mackinnon John R Est and Vicki J. Kress to William P. Gedaminsky, 16 Louise Dr., 03/30/2020, $257,450.
Daniel F. Twum and Margaret Danquah to Rita M. and Jared S. Williams, 32 Robyn Ave., 03/25/2020, $329,000.
Alethea Fifield to Michael and Jennifer Martines, 18 Shirley Way, 03/25/2020, $349,000.
LONDONDERRY
Sharon Merrill to Edward R. Lievens, Anderson Cir., 03/27/2020, $252,000.
4 Seasons RE Hldg LLC to Model A LLC, 41 Buttrick Rd., Unit 1, 03/31/2020, $725,000.
Clement Pasquarella and Daniel Pasqurella to Catherine T. Knowles, 45 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 45, 03/27/2020, $215,000.
Madelaine R Pimley RET and Kathleen Lemay to Dustin and Krystle Nickerson, 74 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 74, 03/27/2020, $215,000.
Advantage Utilities LLC to Christopher Riel, 83 Granite St., Unit 83, 03/25/2020, $202,000.
Michael C. and Andrea L. Kelly to Kayleigh M. and Ian J. Mackinnon, 21 Sparhawk Dr., 03/27/2020, $375,000.
David W. Olbrys and Denise Myrtoglou to Zhongjian Liang and Jiafei Yu, Summer Dr., 03/26/2020, $534,000.
MANCHESTER
Robert G. Trott to French FT and Michael T. French, 100 7th Ave., 03/30/2020, $237,600.
Peter Moore to Doanh T. Mai and Hue H. Lam, 438 Auburn St., 03/30/2020, $320,000.
John Remington to Samuel D. Laplante and Kelsey Landry, 545 Bodwell Rd., 03/31/2020, $265,533.
Derek C. George to Michael and Deborah Shorey, 139 Brent St., 03/31/2020, $285,000.
Daniel D. and Erin N. Wood to Tyler G. Caron, 43 Breton Ave., 03/25/2020, $295,000.
Aaj 2015 IRT and Karen Calvino to Karina Torres and Uriel O. Esquivel, 894 Bryant Rd., 03/27/2020, $425,000.
Wei W. Zeng to Wei H. Pan, Cartier St., 03/27/2020, $66,666.
Deborah W Farrante RET and Deborah W. Farrante to Christian Urrttia, 621 Cedar St., 03/30/2020, $286,600.
Peter Cantt to Colby M. Johnson and Lauren D. Mcguire, 739 Cohas Ave., 03/31/2020, $345,000.
Pamela J. Brady to Shane M. and Suzanna Whalen, 345 Coolidge Ave., 03/31/2020, $341,533.
Margreta Doerfler to Jean M. and Gail B. Thimont, 255 Crosbie St., 03/26/2020, $313,400.
Mid Rise Homes LLC to Lisa and Gary Matson, 8 Crosswood Way, Unit 15, 03/26/2020, $374,933.
Mid Rise Homes LLC to John F. Oconnell and Thomas Colussi, 38 Crosswood Way, 03/25/2020, $392,000.
Nathan Simoneau and Sarah Yeager-Simoneau to Laura C. Summey and Jessica A. Rego, 39 Devco Dr., 03/26/2020, $255,000.
East High Street RT and Colin Gibson to Built Properties LLC, 312 E High St., 03/26/2020, $200,000.
Lee William Joseph Jr Est and Denise Lee to Maura E. Maguire, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 101, 03/27/2020, $199,900.
Donald J. Laruffa and Julie Laraffa to Melanie M. and James K. Longfellow, 133 English Village Rd., Unit 101, 03/31/2020, $105,000.
USA HUD to Lawrence A. and Nicole S. Orf, 3 Foster Ave., Unit 3, 03/30/2020, $112,000.
LRJKL LLP to Nicole E. Scarborough, 70 Golfview Dr., Unit 70, 03/30/2020, $166,533.
LRJKL LLP to Nicole A. Ortiz, 74 Golfview Dr., Unit 74, 03/30/2020, $165,933.
Eltiona Gega to Megan Baldwin, 454 Hanover St., 03/31/2020, $121,800.
Jane Tibbetts FT and Cindy L. Mcnally to Cameron R. Verrier and Kerry Twomey, 293 Harrison St., 03/25/2020, $269,000.
Adma and Tiffany Simoneau to Corinne Kelley, 49 Harvell St., Unit 19, 03/27/2020, $182,533.
Katherine Bourque to Erik J. Glendye, 389 Hawthorne St., 03/30/2020, $325,000.
John A and S J Kustra RET and Kenneth Kustra to 39 Breme Street LLC, Hillhaven Rd., 03/27/2020, $90,000.
Robert H Deveault RET and Sandra E. Martel to William E. Morin, 124 Kilby St., 03/31/2020, $210,000.
Jeanine L. Keane to Carlos J. Paulino-Martinez and Maria A. Almonte, 323 Lake Ave., 03/30/2020, $265,000.
Audrey J. Calhau to Jon W. and Rosemary K. Pouliot, 746 Lake Ave., 03/30/2020, $239,933.
MDR Rehab and Development LLC to Jordan M. Lemay, 181 Laurel St., 03/25/2020, $230,000.
Daniel R. and Emily R. Guichard to Theroux Litchfield RT and Rene A. Theroux, 721 Mammoth Rd., Unit 9, 03/31/2020, $225,000.
Shelley A. Therrien to Carmen Nolette, 430 Manchester St., 03/30/2020, $219,000.
Taif Nouri to Randy T. Ace-Perkins, 321 Maple St., 03/31/2020, $219,533.
Donna Karahalios to Jonathan C. Witts and Gabrielle A. Cardoso, 109 Megan Dr., 03/31/2020, $305,000.
Mathew S. Dorval to Denise M. Perron, 157 Norcross St., 03/30/2020, $210,000.
BD 202 Notre Dame Ave Rlt to Mike Bunie Inc, 202 Notre Dame Ave., 03/31/2020, $607,000.
Doris E Duguay 1999 FT and Doris E. Duguay to Stacey L. Dalton, 373 Oak St., 03/27/2020, $248,000.
Jacob L. and Casey A. Genalo to Nicholas C. Martinez, 219 Rhode Island Ave., 03/31/2020, $295,000.
Maura E. Maguire to Heidi L. Boyer-Turcotte and Franklin S. Severance, 164 Rochelle Ave., 03/27/2020, $264,933.
Adam and Cassandra M. Smith to Abigail L. Coulombe, 273 Rockland Ave., 03/31/2020, $229,933.
Kevin B. and Lauren M. Wilson to Joshua W. Felch and Melissa G. Lyon, Roosevelt St., 03/27/2020, $307,533.
Matthew J. and Celeste G. Frink to Christian L. Tremblay and Debra Trembaly, 809 S Mammoth Rd., 03/26/2020, $286,533.
Pauline William to Abigail Griffin and Adam Popa, 91 Sandys Way, Unit 91, 03/27/2020, $317,533.
M and K Investments LLC to Wilsony B. Georges, 107 Varney St., 03/30/2020, $300,000.
Andrew Morrison to Matthew Shcurmann, 353 Wellington Hill Rd., 03/31/2020, $299,000.
Deborah S Dusault T and Deborah S. Dusault to Patricia A Meyers T and Patricia A. Meyers, Lot 2, 03/31/2020, $230,000.
MERRIMACK
Simonne M. Gagnon to Michael J. Roehm and Laura E. Joyce-Roehm, 4 Canterbury Way, 03/30/2020, $261,000.
Jeffrey D. and Janel E. Collins to Gary Sessa, 96 E Ridge Rd., Unit 96, 03/26/2020, $218,000.
First K P and S C Ryan FT and Kenneth P. Ryan to Brandon J. and Annalisa M. Sink, 7 Gauthier Rd., 03/27/2020, $500,000.
4 JT LLC to Here We Grove Again LLC, 4 John Tyler St., Unit 4, 03/31/2020, $250,000.
4 JT LLC to A Rose Enterprise LLC, 4 John Tyler St., Unit 6, 03/31/2020, $490,000.
Burns FT and Timothy M. Burns to Patricia A. Curley and Dawn E. Laroche, 15 Pondview Dr., Unit 15, 03/27/2020, $270,000.
MDR Rehab and Development LLC to Patrick Devito and Kalsee Cole, 9 Tamworth Ln., 03/27/2020, $320,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Keith and Louise Duval, 7 Toby Cir., 03/31/2020, $473,200.
Mcmoor Development LLC to Tiffany L. and Adam K. Simoneau, 61 Wilson Hill Rd., 03/27/2020, $600,000.
NASHUA
John A. Price to Derek J. Brobst, 34 Alder Dr., 03/30/2020, $271,000.
Katelyn A. and Christopher Waugh to Joseph Macintosh, 7 Beaujolais Dr., Unit 7, 03/26/2020, $273,800.
Matthew R. Blessing to Thomas W. Stepan and Anne D. Blanda, 14 Biscayne Pkwy, 03/30/2020, $410,000.
Penninger FT and Janet L. Penninger to SFP 742 LLC, 7 Blackstone Dr., Unit 42, 03/27/2020, $76,000.
Carole M. Totzkay to David and Ivis Mchugh, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 90, 03/27/2020, $210,000.
Aldebaran Properties LLC to Q Peter Nash 2004 RET and Q Peter Nash, Cushing Ave., 03/31/2020, $275,000.
Diane L. Hice to Leonardo and Marcia Marques, 21 Dexter St., 03/30/2020, $316,000.
Pamela M. Eberhard to Jason A. and Sara R. Melo, 24 Edinburgh Dr., 03/27/2020, $300,000.
Elizabeth S. Morris to Chanthyda Sok, 20 Hampton Dr., 03/27/2020, $360,000.
Reynolds R and J M Stpierre T and Paul R. Gerstner to Michael Babb and Laurie Choate-Babb, 3 Holt Ave., 03/30/2020, $319,933.
Vernon R. Kokosa to Diane M. Majcher and Joseph A. Lajeunesse, 2 Ivy Ln., Unit 2, 03/25/2020, $350,000.
Damon W. and Janna D. Miller to John M. Obrien, 46 Lock St., 03/27/2020, $205,000.
Belanger FT and David N. Belanger to Evan Pfenninger, 39 Lovewell St., 03/31/2020, $285,000.
Sullivan Family Heritage to Aranosian Old Co Inc, N Amherst St., 03/30/2020, $1,500,000.
Etchstone Properties LLC to George E. and Marilyn Varnum, 25 Pasture Ln., Unit 25, 03/26/2020, $354,933.
Keith Endsley and Anita Poole-Endsley to Elizabeth M. Villeneuve, 15 Robert Dr., 03/30/2020, $406,533.
Anne F. Stowe and Rebecca J. Franks to Giuliano B. Zoccoli and Margarita Sokolova, 19 Sawyer St., 03/31/2020, $285,000.
Haven NNN Investments LLC to Microsociety Academ Chart, 591 W Hollis St., 03/31/2020, $2,000,000.
Brown FT 2002 and Ronald D. Brown to Dan P. Myers, 2 Waverly St., 03/27/2020, $268,000.
NEW BOSTON
Karen L. and Henry W. Szelog to Joshua C. Eschbacher and Meghan N. Riddle, 54 Briar Hill Rd., 03/30/2020, $510,000.
Heather Lovejoy to Sarah A. Smith and James F. Dolan, 166 Parker Rd., 03/26/2020, $399,933.
PEMBROKE
Nicole Lasage and Kurtis G. Lesage to Marilyn Slater, 196 Buck St., 03/27/2020, $249,933.
Harding FT and John H. Harding to Frank C. Chaffin, Chickering Meadows Condo, Unit 71, 03/31/2020, $222,533.
RAYMOND
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Robert and Amy Schultz, 13 Blackstone Dr., Unit 6, 03/30/2020, $400,000.
E Gloria Carney RET and Michael W. Carney to Carlene Reed RET and Carl B. Reed, Harriman Hill Rd., 03/30/2020, $460,000.
Raymond Town Of to Diamond Edge Realty and Dev, 11 Mary Ave., 03/30/2020, $34,000.
135 Route 27 LLC to East Coast Property Mgmt, 135 Route 27, 03/25/2020, $530,000.
Alison R. George to Lucas Pettengill, 160 Route 27, Unit 1, 03/30/2020, $181,533.
WEARE
Douglas H. Kirsner to Ian Allan, Hoit Mill Rd., 03/31/2020, $245,000.
Lull Road Investments LLC to AMS Properties LLC, Lull Rd., 03/27/2020, $62,533.
Jana and Brendon Ford to Carmela A. and Eric B. Powell, 191 Thorndike Rd., 03/31/2020, $299,933.