AUBURN
Robert J. and Jillianne Lorden to Christina M. Pratt and Ernesto M. Reyes, 63 Buttonwood Dr., 07/31/2020, $416,000.
VanEden FT and Danielle VanEden to Danielle M. Schaeffer and Scott Schaffer, 39 Forest Dr., 07/31/2020, $700,000.
William P. Zyla to ZV Investments LLC, 209 Hooksett Rd., 07/27/2020, $240,000.
George P. Merrill to Brian D. and Marcia A. Comeau, 236 Rattlesnake Hill Rd., 07/31/2020, $420,000.
445 Tibbtts Hill Rd LLC to Stephen Carvalho, Spofford Rd., 07/27/2020, $545,000.
Dennis A. Demers and Mary A. Demrs to Tanglebrook Holdings LLC, Lot 15, 07/28/2020, $475,000.
BEDFORD
Jeffrey J. and Jennifer E. Corton to Robert E. and Beth A. Grossman, Beals Rd., 07/31/2020, $499,933.
Tracey L. Oneill and Patrick T. Oneil to Bradon M. and Jenifer A. Dunton, 22 Butterfield Ln., 07/27/2020, $540,000.
M and I Grenier FT and Michael M. Grenier to Michael R. Lemelin, 85 Cambridge Rd., 07/29/2020, $535,000.
Priscilla L Giordano RET and Priscilla L. Giordano to Jason and Katie A. Desmarais, 12 Cobbler Ln., 07/29/2020, $799,933.
Joseph C. and Christine M. Riccio to Shaun and Elienette Ritter, 22 Federation Rd., 07/28/2020, $516,000.
Picardi FT and Robert F. Picardi to Daniel G. and Dawn A. Crim, 23 Jenkins Rd., 07/27/2020, $449,933.
Ronald J. Heestand to Ali Nasir and Najlaa Hussein, 35 Old Farm Rd., 07/28/2020, $485,000.
Mikkola FT and Paul H. Mikkola to Kristofer W. and Katerina Roberts, 99 Powder Hill Rd., 07/28/2020, $780,000.
Susan J Castaldo LT and Richard S. Castaldo to Eileen E. and Timothy F. Murray, Riverwalk Bedford Condo, Lot 7, 07/31/2020, $555,000.
Macattack LLC to SPJ LLC, 40 S River Rd., Unit 45, 07/29/2020, $308,000.
Randy Rickenbach to Kathleen Regan, 34 Sebbins Pond Dr., 07/29/2020, $361,000.
Donald C. and Tami K. Graff to William J. Conrad and Megan M. Starkweather, 74 Wendover Way, 07/30/2020, $700,000.
Briguglio Kenworthy FT and Barbara A. Briguglio to Barry A and Nina W Cullen RET and Barry A. Cullen, Lot 39-98, 07/31/2020, $565,000.
CANDIA
Gosselin FT and Collen Gosselin to James M. and Deborah J. Roper, 9 North Rd., 07/28/2020, $538,000.
Mark and Dehann Desharnais to John T. and Melissa J. Reilly, 97 North Rd., 07/31/2020, $700,000.
Dennis R. and Diane L. Levesque to Ryan Lemieux and Victoria Colbert, 56 Palmer Rd., 07/28/2020, $293,000.
CHESTER
Kristin Ling to Barbara E. Noyes, Candia Rd., Lot 25, 07/31/2020, $282,533.
Jeremy J. Gassman to Thomas M. Vallante, 255 Candia Rd., 07/27/2020, $550,000.
Robert S. Carrier to John J. and Paulette V. Condon, 38 Granite Ln., Unit 38, 07/29/2020, $390,000.
Louann Tranchita to Christine Venent and Christian Venet, 139 Jenkins Farm Rd., 07/30/2020, $530,000.
R and R FT and Ryan W. Brown to Charles E. Perry, 385 Raymond Rd., 07/27/2020, $350,000.
DEERFIELD
BMT Construction LLC to Eleanor N. Adjeley and Spencer C. Vanderhoof, 20 Lang Rd., 07/27/2020, $399,933.
Richard and Lynn M. Hapke to Allia L. Rodriguez, 53 Old Center Rd., 07/29/2020, $421,000.
Cathy Vincevic to Cathy Vincevic and Patricia Lynn, Route 107, 07/31/2020, $75,720.
DERRY
Richard E. and Doris B. Rand to Nick Dombroski, 145 Chester Rd., 07/27/2020, $280,000.
Beverly A. Ferrante to G Desmarais Gifting T and Gregory A. Desmarais, Cross Rd., 07/29/2020, $329,000.
Nicole M. Tilbe to Michael R Aramento RET and Michael R. Aramento, 70 Derryfield Rd., Unit R, 07/30/2020, $255,000.
David W. and Jocye T. Bourque to Sean and Tanya Lebroda, 2 Donmac Dr., 07/31/2020, $485,000.
Jason M. and Marin E. West to Steven and Melissa Introne, 4 Fairfax Ave., Unit 124, 07/30/2020, $139,000.
Stepping Stones Rlty LLC to Cailey Watson, 38-a Frost Rd., Unit 38b, 07/27/2020, $190,000.
Property Possiable Inc to Jason and Amanda Matte, 192 Hampstead Rd., 07/29/2020, $285,000.
Thomas Lelcair and Robin Leclair to Lisa G. Cosseboom and Joan E. Ruzzo, 2 Harvest Dr., 07/30/2020, $350,000.
Shawn P. and Briana L. Odonaghue to Sean T. Mcniff and Stefanie Dolliver, 31 Hope Hill Rd., 07/28/2020, $390,000.
William M. and Audrie J. Tomaszczuk to Russell R. and Deborah Gale, 24 Mount Pleasant St., 07/31/2020, $269,933.
Stack FT and David J. Stack to Adam J. Pappalardo, 8 Rain Pond Pl, Unit 8, 07/31/2020, $427,000.
Matthew J. and Sarah K. Mcdonald to Samantha M. Bisson and Austin M. Sniezek, 4 St.rawberry Hill Rd., 07/27/2020, $335,000.
Mark T. and Laura A. Spinney to Matthew P. Paoletti, 16 Sunset Ave., 07/29/2020, $340,000.
Sandra M. Waites to Christian Aghyarian, 1 W Everett St., 07/27/2020, $252,000.
Robert L. Allen to 330 West Road LLC, 07/31/2020, $230,000.
DUNBARTON
Falcon Heights Prop LLC to Kelly A. and Ronald B. Johnson, Lot 17, 07/29/2020, $145,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Marc P. and Patricia L. Halle to Mollic Markins, 41 Checkerberry Ln., 07/31/2020, $360,000.
Gerald D Mcneil RET and Gerald D. Mcneil to Brent T. and Josie Mcneil, 22 Danis Park Rd., 07/29/2020, $270,000.
Sarah E. Edwards to Brian A. Auger, 2 Larch St., Unit 2, 07/27/2020, $249,933.
John J. and Tanya M. Libby to Jacob E. and Alexa E. Laroche, 42 Larch St., 07/29/2020, $245,000.
A C Bender T and Audrey Carole to John J. and Tanya M. Libby, 5 Mercier Ct, 07/27/2020, $375,000.
Michael R. Panneton and Erica L. Penneton to Emily and Ian Harvey, 101 Peppermint St., 07/30/2020, $400,000.
Kathy and Richard Belisle to Jonathan D. Lazzaro and Cindy Breton, 43 Tyler Dr., 07/27/2020, $378,000.
Dennis R. and Jason Therrien to David Therrien, Lot 53, 07/31/2020, $60,000.
Janet P. Kennedy to David Therrien, Lot 53, 07/31/2020, $30,000.
HOOKSETT
Matthew and Tracy A. Larkin to Antonio R. and Heather A. Bastos, 21 Gailor Ln., 07/27/2020, $465,000.
Amanda Coleman and Matthew Lemear to Nicole C. and Timothy J. Davidson, 16 Hills Rd., 07/28/2020, $444,000.
Barbara E. and Michael D. Schanck to Dawn G. Johnson, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 1363, 07/30/2020, $33,266.
Lessebo FT and Tariq Iqbal to Mark Mcleod, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 1704, 07/29/2020, $94,933.
Scorpio Properties LLC to Alan E. and Muriel T. Gelinas, Royal Oaks Dr., 07/30/2020, $246,000.
LITCHFIELD
Richard Lennerston and Margaret Lennerton to Trina E. Seese, Old Stage Rd., 07/31/2020, $330,000.
Carole A. and Carol A. Levesque to Paige E. Cook and Daryl J. George, 2 Underwood Dr., 07/27/2020, $282,000.
LONDONDERRY
Nigoghosian 1 FT and James N. Nigoghosian to Emily S. Powers and Douglas Standbridge, 56 Adams Rd., 07/27/2020, $325,000.
Bergeron FT and Richard Bergeron to Lo R. Grennell, 13 Autumn Ln., 07/30/2020, $416,000.
Eric J. Gianotis to Joshua M. Lawrence, 25 Boulder Dr., Unit 25, 07/29/2020, $205,000.
Lorden Commons LLC to Jenna N. and Jessica L. Blackburn, 41 Calla Rd., 07/29/2020, $611,200.
Lorden Commons LLC to Matthew G. and Danielle M. Leblanc, 43 Calla Rd., 07/28/2020, $575,000.
Elena A Bennett 2019 RET and Elena A. Bennett to Amanda Coleman and Matthew Lemear, 21 Chandler Dr., 07/29/2020, $529,533.
Wiseguy Industries LLC to NH Home Buyers LLC, 104 Granite St., Unit 104, 07/31/2020, $127,533.
James M. Mcleod and Meagan Meleod to Anthony J. Ramirez, 29 Hall Rd., 07/29/2020, $460,000.
Danielle and Jessica Richards to Arthur J. Wilson and Amanda T. Luna, 10 Iris Ln., 07/30/2020, $489,400.
Justin and Caitien A. Cordes to Nicholas Biordeianu and Colleen Fleming, 2 Jake Rd., 07/31/2020, $541,533.
Jefferson Drive T and James G. Blake to Danae and Michelle Gilbert, 25 Jefferson Dr., 07/27/2020, $435,000.
Dion R. and Jennifer L. Rowan to Brian Mcnulty, 23 Kendall Pond Rd., 07/29/2020, $365,000.
Margaret A Soucy RET and David R. Soucy to Ann Emery, Lincoln Dr., Lot 7, 07/28/2020, $316,533.
Jennie Lopez and Diane Cammarata to John and Jennie Lopez, Lincoln Dr., Lot 17, 07/29/2020, $201,600.
June French FT and Kimberly A. Twomey to Patricia Phillips, Lincoln Dr., 07/31/2020, $300,000.
Michael A Licciardi FT and Michael A. Licciardi to Bedford Lending Corp, Londonderry Square Condo, Lot 204, 07/27/2020, $289,533.
John Haley and Nicholas A. Leccese to Jason Goldman and Kelsy Gallagher, 158 Mammoth Rd., 07/27/2020, $340,000.
Timothy F. and Melanie J. Loraditch to Mark and Jennifer V. Arredondo, 427 Mammoth Rd., 07/31/2020, $350,000.
Leon R. and Joan E. Tessier to Grey Dog Properties LLC, 50 Nashua Rd., Unit 305, 07/27/2020, $132,000.
Judith Wolfram to Gonzo Properties LLC, 12 Parmenter Rd., Unit A4, 07/30/2020, $75,000.
Donald L. Buttler to Peter S. and Sara L. Lang, 12 Phillips Brook Ln., Unit 12, 07/29/2020, $550,000.
Charles J. and Christine M. Reed to Paul K. Isbart, 61 Pillsbury Rd., 07/31/2020, $370,000.
Sara L. and Peter S. Lang to Shawn P. Odonaghue, 1 School House Rd., Unit 1, 07/29/2020, $515,000.
Herman FT and Robert S. Herman to James M. Meleod and Meagan Mcleod, 4 Sterling Dr., 07/29/2020, $570,000.
Kathleen Mornighetti and Robert Monighetti to Kynnette Emile, Vista Ridge Condo, Lot 20, 07/27/2020, $212,000.
John Tippett RET and John Tippett to Susan L. Mcphail, 10 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 5, 07/31/2020, $184,000.
Gregory A. Garone to Annemarie Morley, 18 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 230, 07/31/2020, $192,533.
Calnan FT and Brian M. Calnan to K A. Totten-Greenwood, 127 West Rd., 07/30/2020, $375,000.
Rabecah Wells to Jeff and Una L. Sidlik, 32 Wiley Hill Rd., 07/30/2020, $412,000.
Robert F. Hoaglund to Donald L. Buttler, 378 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 378, 07/27/2020, $293,000.
MANCHESTER
Daniel C. and Jacqueline Curtis to United Property Union LLC, 220 Amherst St., 07/31/2020, $1,000,000.
Bhco Investment Co LLC to Lyndsey and Alan Peterson, 564 Amherst St., 07/31/2020, $370,000.
Timothy Church to Luce FT and Brian S. Luce, 58 Arlington St., 07/29/2020, $327,533.
Carolyn J Neveu RET and Carolyn J. Neveu to Bangor SB, 170 Baker St., 07/31/2020, $1,500,000.
Horgan FT and Thomas R. Horgan to Kathryn Horgan, 1158 Belmont St., 07/31/2020, $275,000.
Rosa G. Simmons to Edward R. Millar, 1991 Bodwell Rd., Unit 25, 07/31/2020, $110,000.
Paul J. Oreilly to Ashley E. and Mark R. Martin, 106 Boynton St., 07/31/2020, $319,933.
Sheehan FT and Joseph E. Sheehan to Karen E Pelletier LT and David M. Pelletier, Brookchester Row Condo, 07/30/2020, $150,000.
Dawn Vaillancourt to Miasar Alsamaraee, 1325 Candia Rd., Unit 3, 07/31/2020, $130,933.
Top Choice Hm Solutions to 315-317 Cedar Street LLC, 315 Cedar St., 07/30/2020, $610,000.
Brittany M. Delahaye to Kara N. Cleghorn, 329 Cir.cle Rd., Unit 329, 07/31/2020, $211,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Marcelo and Lindsay Gomez, 44 Creekside Dr., 07/31/2020, $405,000.
Kevin B. Arroyo to Yvonne M. and Ryan W. Schleyer, 8 Donald St., 07/31/2020, $300,000.
Sean R. Lore to Joshua F. Breth, 186 Dunbarton Rd., Unit 25, 07/27/2020, $171,000.
Maureen E. Trombley to Dep Properties LLC, 146 Eastern Ave., Unit 302, 07/31/2020, $127,000.
Nicole and Matthew Conrad to Joseph and Nicole Turcotte, 595 Fairfield St., 07/31/2020, $307,533.
Plamondon 1 FT and Kimkberly Prendible to Amerabay Real Estate Co, 1427 Front St., 07/29/2020, $310,000.
Brian M. Auger to Frederico Curty, 97 Glendale Ave., Unit 1, 07/27/2020, $191,533.
Wayne and Carol A. Mccann to Daniel C. Cote, 20 Groveland Ave., 07/28/2020, $280,000.
Timothy J. and Ticciani N. Jancar to Theresa M. Smith, 1311 Hanover St., Unit 19, 07/31/2020, $130,000.
Kyle A. Smith to Erica Dassuk, 679 Island Pond Rd., 07/28/2020, $295,000.
Christine N. Touchette to James K. Hudson, 107 Joliette St., 07/30/2020, $400,000.
Jamie Lynch Dentremont to Tiffany Cordero and Mark Sanford, 218 Joliette St., 07/30/2020, $230,000.
Karen Astell to James J. Wheeler, 171 Knowlton St., 07/31/2020, $250,000.
Shauna C. Sarsfield to Lauren L. Malcolm, 721 Mammoth Rd., Unit 1, 07/30/2020, $139,933.
Laura A. Ciavarro to Seth C. Bridge, 881 Mammoth Rd., Unit 1, 07/29/2020, $170,000.
Frances Tasker and Frances A. Karpinski to Jeremy Kauffman and Rachel Goldsmith, Manchester St., 07/27/2020, $240,000.
Blair A. Carpenter and Daniel S. Popeck to Timothy Seamus-Callery, 178 Manning St., 07/27/2020, $285,000.
David G. and Bonnie F. Woodman to Corey T. and Shelley A. Vessels, 689 Maple St., 07/28/2020, $320,000.
Paul and Vickie Francoeur to Christopher Payne and Molly Nugent, 25 Marguerite St., 07/27/2020, $249,933.
Tyler Masson to Mathew G. and Stefanie L. Brinn, 306 Maryland Ave., 07/31/2020, $295,000.
Robert E. and Janet T. Case to Anabel C. Perez, 128 Mason St., 07/30/2020, $280,000.
Cheryl Dozois and Daniel Frazee to Philip C. and Valerie J. Ducharme, 170 Morse Rd., Unit 170, 07/30/2020, $210,000.
Caleb and Brandy Hall to Shayne M. and Kassey M. Carruthers, 201 Morse Rd., 07/30/2020, $280,000.
Paul D Richer RET and Paul D. Richer to Lisa M. Caparella, 159 N Adams St., 07/30/2020, $385,000.
Joan C Camann T and Gregory A. Camann to Martin D. Paeplow and Elizbeth Circharo, 477 N Bay St., 07/27/2020, $399,000.
Cheryl Connors to 3 Mahant Swami LLC, 3 Northbrook Dr., Unit 306, 07/31/2020, $133,000.
Robert L. Wood to Anna V. Kane, 5 Northbrook Dr., Unit 509, 07/30/2020, $145,000.
Brent T. and Josie S. Mcneil to Carlos A. and Lauren A. Ospina, 112 Omega St., 07/29/2020, $302,000.
Eric W. and Lucy D. Marion to Michael Grenier, 32 Orms St., 07/31/2020, $210,000.
Hybsch Claire T Est and Robert Hybsch to Nathan C. Bentley, 742 Page St., 07/28/2020, $286,000.
Kelly J. Dupuis and Ariana Franggos to Lawrence E. and Susan A. Kirste, 175 Phillip St., 07/31/2020, $300,000.
Jeffrey A. and Ana C. Boucher to Keith Lynn, 622 Prescott St., 07/30/2020, $305,000.
Dennis A. and A Alana Demers to Ga Investco LLC, 15 Quirin St., 07/30/2020, $110,000.
Maureen S Tarpy RET and Maureen S. Tarpy to Robert W. and Linda S. Girard, 300 River Rd., Unit 113, 07/31/2020, $235,000.
Lucienne Foulks and Mary Grennan to Jeannine M. Plante, 490 River Rd., Unit 12, 07/30/2020, $188,533.
Christopher M. and Jillian M. Dodds to Erik A. Nystrom, 1029 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 23, 07/31/2020, $225,000.
7 Dubuque Street LLC to Dubuque Street Props LLC, School St., 07/27/2020, $300,000.
Loan B. Vu to Long T. Nugyen, 19 Sterling Ave., 07/29/2020, $105,000.
1st Lighthouse Hldg LLC to Mike Bunie Inc, 731 Summer St., 07/31/2020, $420,000.
A Park and Linda D. Linscomb to George J. and Sheila C. Ellis, Trolley Ct, 07/31/2020, $313,200.
M Grail Oconnor RET and M Grail Oconnor to Matthew R. Ramussen, 21 Watson St., 07/27/2020, $220,000.
Christopher A. and Kimberly S. Tobey to James M. Symes, 35 Westminster St., 07/30/2020, $320,000.
Matthew P. and Darcie P. Vlangas to Brian and Jamie Kenney, 90 Windswept Rd., 07/31/2020, $419,933.
Keenan Blum to Daniel R. and Linda J. Richmond, Youville St., 07/30/2020, $286,000.
MERRIMACK
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Nathan Sprague-Chorney and Alison Ladd, 6 Bushel Ct, 07/27/2020, $479,600.
Damian P. and Isabel Gunther to David and Jarica Mazerall, 39 Cambridge Dr., 07/31/2020, $426,000.
D A Doyon RET and Debra A. Doyon to Brian A. and Tracie Janiak, 6 Catskill Dr., 07/29/2020, $445,000.
Jennifer C. Park to Joshua T. Ham and Kimberly D. Schildroth, 11 Danbury Dr., 07/31/2020, $284,933.
Q Peter Nash 1987 RET and Q Peter Nash to Edgebrook Heights LLC, Daniel Webster Hwy., 07/30/2020, $1,976,666.
Anastasia Alexandridis to Jennifer S. and Michael J. Elliott, 104 Joppa Rd., 07/29/2020, $375,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Dana R. and Jennifer C. Park, 11 Orchard Dr., 07/27/2020, $492,600.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Christopher and Rebecca Milanesi, 12 Orchard Dr., 07/27/2020, $494,400.
Ludger O. Roy to Vanessa Bakaian, 23 Pearson Rd., 07/29/2020, $100,000.
Laura Paison to Ian T. Crabtree, 25 Sarah Dr., 07/30/2020, $465,000.
Charles M. and June G. Marshall to Joshua and Sara Lorman, 32 Thornton Rd., Unit W, 07/28/2020, $375,000.
Edgebrook Heights LLC to SMC Residenes At Edgebroo, Lot 4-1, 07/30/2020, $2,850,533.
NASHUA
158 Amhest Street LLC to Hatch Holdings LLC, Amherst St., 07/27/2020, $243,000.
Xaymara Perez to Elizbeth D. Duffy, 4 Black Oak Dr., Unit J, 07/30/2020, $215,000.
Lakshmanan Sethuraman and Sreevidya Krishnan to Sopaul Chuer and Bopha Thok, 103 Blossom St., Unit A, 07/31/2020, $245,000.
Donn R. and Pamela B. Fink to C Photios-Costaras and Amber Hubbard-Costaras, 12 Burley Ave., Unit 12, 07/28/2020, $435,000.
Ilia Vinogradov to David K. Brady, 8 C St., 07/31/2020, $175,000.
Bonnie M. Philo to Donald J. and Bethanie R. Gonsalves, 3 Cardinal Cir., 07/27/2020, $524,933.
195 Coburn Woods LLC to Troy J. and Lisa M. Levesque, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 195, 07/30/2020, $239,000.
Benjamin and Dale T. Howard to Nicole J. and Clifford G. Simmonds, 81 Concord St., 07/31/2020, $515,000.
Liyan Zhuang and Fanglei You to Shamugavl Ponnusamy and Ravathy Sengottuvelusamy, 3 Constantine Dr., Unit 3, 07/28/2020, $525,000.
Tammy J. and Christopher S. Warner to Christopher M. Mcquald and Melinda Mcquaid, 71 Cox St., 07/31/2020, $345,000.
Theresa J. Morin to Jose and Heidy Santiago, 32 Crown St., 07/29/2020, $285,000.
Mark Demaginstris to Catherine A. and James B. Schuyler, 44 Dorchester Way, Unit 44, 07/28/2020, $285,000.
Milroy Douglas L Est and Cheryl A. Milroy to Gimak Properties LLC, 5 Dumaine Ave., 07/27/2020, $285,000.
Ryan-Amanda Maselli to Songyao and Li Wang, E Dunstable Rd., 07/31/2020, $370,000.
John D. and Larida G. Nuttall to Christopher and Meghan J. Gonsalves, 174 E Dunstable Rd., 07/31/2020, $316,000.
Ann M. Higgins to Benjamin E. Mason, 6 Greenlay St., 07/30/2020, $270,000.
Peter W. and Colleen D. Gousios to Tyler and Lauren Roeser, 24 Hall Ave., 07/28/2020, $368,200.
Michelle M. Spears to Matthew and George Dailey, 18 Harbor Ave., Unit 212, 07/30/2020, $173,500.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Pisiello FT and Anna J. Hoovan, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 111, 07/31/2020, $340,200.
First L S Kenney FT and Nancy A. Chouinard to Tumpney Hurd Clegg LLC, Ledgwood Hills Condo, Lot 241, 07/30/2020, $150,000.
Dany J. Lacasse and Veronique E. Rheaume to Benjamin P. and Jennifer M. Martin, 159 Lund Rd., 07/28/2020, $370,000.
Susan Vondehiede-Hindy to Simon E. and Yvonne L. Tavanyar, 4-a Lutheran Dr., 07/31/2020, $456,000.
Sean and Colleen West to Joshua Hillel-Okon, 2 Mayfair Ln., Unit 106, 07/31/2020, $215,000.
Brandt and Stephanie D. Wild to Whittaker FT and Keith P. Whittaker, 14 Nottingham Dr., 07/29/2020, $399,933.
Francis and Paula Crane FT and Francis J. Crane to Jan Pierzynski, 11 Old Coach Rd., 07/28/2020, $365,000.
Mary E Dirubbo FT and Kathleen Cronin to Carol S. Klinkhamer, Paige Ave., 07/31/2020, $230,000.
Jacob M. Lineberry to Michael R. Lambrinos and Jacqueline M. Wolfang, 28 Park Ave., 07/30/2020, $302,533.
Robert B. Macrae to Michael A Tamposi RET and Michael A. Tamposi, Pine Hill Rd., 07/28/2020, $205,000.
Springs 1 LLC to Lajoie FT and Janice C. Lajoie, 10 Scenic Dr., Unit 10, 07/31/2020, $319,933.
Springs 1 LLC to Mary E. Winn and Patricia A. Cahill, 44 Scenic Dr., Unit 21, 07/31/2020, $340,400.
Clifford and Nicole Simmonds to Larida G. and John D. Nuttall, 8 Shelton St., 07/31/2020, $414,000.
Luig P. Pasto and Brittany V. Woodfin to Trisha R. Christopher, 15 Sunapee St., 07/31/2020, $373,000.
Allison Fitzpatrick to Jacob T. Flannery and Regan A. Fllannery, 63 Tenby Dr., 07/30/2020, $336,000.
Shawn S. and Esther A. Allaire to Mallory N. and Stephen Ball, 13 Todd Rd., 07/28/2020, $435,000.
Bou Klink Ararments LLC to Jarad Cloutier, 86-88 Tolles St., 07/30/2020, $345,000.
Nicoll C. Flores-Humana to Joshua A. Voulgaris and Stephanie M. Maniatis, 41 Ventura Cir., 07/31/2020, $314,000.
Joshua Lorman and Sara Platanites to Christine and Jamie Rutina, 26 Wason Ave., 07/28/2020, $320,800.
Mark Lewis to Kyle J. Lewis, 14 Wellesley Rd., 07/30/2020, $288,000.
Kelly R. Ally to Fabio and Roberta Agostinho, 20 Woodfield St., 07/28/2020, $315,000.
William J. and Heather C. Reardon to Kathryn Zipps and Ryan Callahan, 21 Woodgate St., 07/29/2020, $385,000.
Monika C Nguyen RET and Monika C. Nguyen to Dunn FT and Travis Dunn, 07/27/2020, $722,000.
NEW BOSTON
Kevin O. and Lois D. StJohn to Christine A. Schwab, 84 Butterfield Mill Rd., 07/29/2020, $355,000.
James L Neefe RET and James L. Neefe to Michael C. Pierce and Gabrielle E. Carrier, 146 Byam Rd., 07/31/2020, $540,000.
New Boston Sbdv Hldg LLC to Andrew J. and Adriane M. Burke, 155 Foxberry Dr., 07/27/2020, $549,933.
Brant Chase to Elizbeth L. Mcgregor, 251 Old Coach Rd., 07/30/2020, $286,000.
La Bree 1 FT and Clifton E. Labree to Paul V. and Lisa L. Weyna, Lot 22, 07/27/2020, $255,000.
PEMBROKE
David H. and Mary S. Newton to Christopher M. Jankun and Molly J. Roughan, 422 Deerpath Ln., 07/30/2020, $335,000.
Jason S. and Kelli A. Jackson to Debra A. Sonderegger, 230 Liberty Dr., Unit B, 07/30/2020, $221,533.
Claudia A. Montoya to Angela and Stephen D. Longacre, 381 Rowe Ave., 07/30/2020, $259,933.
Erickson Chantal L Est and April A. Lang to Joseph E. Devuono, 101 Smith Ave., 07/31/2020, $290,000.
RAYMOND
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Kenneth D. and Kathryn M. Anderson, 2 Blackstone Dr., 07/31/2020, $394,933.
John D. and Patricia P. Moore to Daniel J. Dunn, 4 Downing St., 07/31/2020, $215,000.
Melinda P. Dignon to Amanda M. Delpidio, 18 Harriman Rd., 07/27/2020, $241,000.
Domus Developers Inc to Shawn R. and Susan M. Robert, Overlook Dr., 07/31/2020, $396,800.
NCN Investments LLC to Dennis M. Lunden and Rae-Ann Oliveira, 5 Phyllis Ave., 07/27/2020, $239,933.
Bonza Builders LLC to Bradley J. Wallace and Sarah A. William, 15 Waterford Dr., 07/27/2020, $283,800.
Bonza Builders LLC to Jessica Lennon, 17 Waterford Dr., 07/28/2020, $283,933.
Bonza Builders LLC to Thmas R. and Michelle A. Bell, 22 Waterford Dr., 07/27/2020, $290,400.
Sherri Potter to Cheryl Dozois, Woodlawn Rd., 07/30/2020, $168,000.
Jemco Properties LLC to Matthew L. Mccluskey and Cori L. Fazio, Lot 5-17, 07/27/2020, $425,933.
Glenn G. Benoit and Regina Saunders to Russell Hammond, 07/29/2020, $52,000.
WEARE
Amanda L. and Bobby J. Woods to Matthew P. and Gabriela I. Mcfadden, 285 Colby Rd., 07/27/2020, $269,000.
Jared and Allison Silvestri to Marisa S. Bulk and William M. Consavage, 659 River Rd., 07/28/2020, $400,000.
Michael D. and Kathryn D. Boufford to Kyle Griggs, 86 Rolling Hill Dr., 07/29/2020, $540,000.