ALLENSTOWN
G Land RT and Louis J. Grossman to Allen Plaza LLC, 39 Allenstown Rd., 7/22/2022, $2,725,000.
G Land RT and Louis J. Grossman to Allen Plaza LLC, 43 Allenstown Rd., 7/22/2022, $2,725,000.
El A Lincoln RET 2020 and Elizabeth A. Lincoln to Benjamin P. Ryan, 7 Townhouse Rd., Unit 7, 7/20/2022, $249,000.
BEDFORD
Keith J. and Angela L. Haenel to Kui K. Jason-Lau and Hui Chai, 3 Bartlett Dr., 7/20/2022, $1,750,000.
William P. and Linda M. Linehan to Sean and Jennifer G. Hubbard, 54 Mcafee Farm Rd., 7/21/2022, $925,000.
William and Karen Henderson to Ari Kenney and Nicole Fisher, 30 Palomino Ln., 7/22/2022, $510,000.
Marvin D. and Sherry L. Lepine to Amanda L. Martinez, 16 Seabee St., 7/18/2022, $476,000.
Bedford Town Of to 4 Sunset Lane LLC, 4 Sunset Ln., 7/22/2022, $750,000.
CANDIA
Kenneth R. Jacobs to Mary Devlin and Thomas Carraher Jr, 191 Main St., 7/18/2022, $420,000.
Rebecca T. and Paul Morris to Michael Murphy and Jill Johnston, 21 Maplewood Dr., 7/20/2022, $220,000.
Cody and Kasey L. Wood to Laura C. and Hans P. Cleasson, 31 Murray Hill Rd., 7/22/2022, $575,000.
Thomas Laughlin to Sandra Tremblay-Stewart and Bruce Stewart, 90 Tower Hill Rd., 7/18/2022, $617,000.
CHESTER
Beverly A. Miller to Charles Preston, 697 Fremont Rd., 7/18/2022, $450,000.
Barry Carl Jensen Sr RET and Barry Carl. Jensen Sr to Barry C. Jensen Sr, 302 Sandown Rd., 7/19/2022, $310,933.
DEERFIELD
Jeremy K. Brannan to Dakota D. Derego and Breanna L. Clark, 119 Hartford Brook Rd., 7/19/2022, $584,933.
Kelley A. and Tyler S. Rozen to Charles C. Link, 98 Middle Rd., 7/18/2022, $713,000.
DERRY
Ivan and Skylar R. Gomez to Susan and Robert Ochoa, 12 Bayberry Ln., 7/19/2022, $540,000.
Mark K. Lenfest and FHLM to Unit 8 LLC, 101 E Broadway., Unit 8, 7/19/2022, $99,000.
Lisa A. and Michael J. Robichaud to Matthew C. Robichaud, 4 Fairfax Ave., Unit 234, 7/18/2022, $100,000.
Bruce W. Radford to John R Cooper RET and John R. Cooper, 23 Kilrea Rd., 7/22/2022, $325,000.
Mitchell E. Warden and Yosmar Delvalle-Warden to Ryan S. Reynolds, 31 Mount Pleasant St., 7/21/2022, $360,000.
Emily D. Norloff to Steven M. and Joanne M. Powers, Skylark Dr., 7/18/2022, $512,000.
Barry Richard James Est and Stephanie Mackesy to L Scialdone Exempt FT and Amy Lonergan, N/A., Lot 4, 7/19/2022, $300,000.
DUNBARTON
Girard FT and Colette Girard to William R. and Kimberly A. Brackett, 1110 Gorham Pond Rd., 7/18/2022, $740,000.
Andrea Rancatore to Pamela J. Felie, 40 Stark Hwy S., 7/18/2022, $407,533.
GOFFSTOWN
MMB and BBR Realty LLC to Gotta Have LLC, 29 Center St., 7/21/2022, $3,150,000.
Thomas Fiorenza to Gregory Wilson, 7 Daniel Plummer Rd., Unit G, 7/19/2022, $272,000.
Artisan Homes LLC to Miguel 3rd and Alison Rivera, 26 Desaulnier St., 7/22/2022, $340,133.
Angela and Robert M. Oneill Jr to Jason J. Macomber and Elisha L. Perkins, 252 Paige Hill Rd., 7/22/2022, $716,000.
Dominique D. Allard to Sean M. Odowd, 12 Timberwood Dr., Unit 101, 7/18/2022, $220,000.
Wallace Raymond to Kelby Heffner, 12 Timberwood Dr., Unit 208, 7/19/2022, $225,000.
HOOKSETT
Deborah M. Dickenson and Jason A. Mills to Tiffany Ramos and Deneen Dufresne, 5 Green St., 7/19/2022, $425,000.
Evan P. Angus and Samantha Gendron to William and Christine Murray, 130 Hackett Hill Rd., 7/20/2022, $285,000.
Angela Marshall to Anelice O. Dominguez and Juan Ontiveros-Breceda, 11 Hale Ave., 7/19/2022, $290,000.
Catherine Plunkett and Rosemary Shannon to Francis P. Bobadilla and John Johnson-Tatelbaum, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 172, 7/18/2022, $300,000.
Denise C. Benard to Andrew and Chelsea Ypya, 15 Joanne Dr., 7/20/2022, $450,000.
P J Elgin LLC to Peter E. Heinrich, 136 Mammoth Rd., Unit 3, 7/18/2022, $115,000.
Winter Street Invs LLC to Christian and Nicha Munzimi, 12 Martins Ferry Rd., 7/22/2022, $459,933.
Sunami Gurung to Erick Rodriguez and Glenda Fernandez, 73 Pine St., 7/22/2022, $560,000.
Paul F. and Margaret Schmidt to Alex Serena, 19 Pinnacle St., 7/19/2022, $340,000.
Hathaway Mary F RET and David Hathaway to Aaron M. Smith, 168 Whitehall Rd., 7/22/2022, $345,000.
LITCHFIELD
Charles E. and Barbara J. Valenti to Richard W. Jr and Emily L. Engler, 9 Lydston Ln., 7/19/2022, $725,000.
Adam and Anna Helbling FT and Adam V. Helbling to Adam Johnson and Katherine Melanson, 3 Oak Dr., 7/19/2022, $505,000.
LONDONDERRY
Kairal and Erin Sandiford to Karen Moulton, 47 Alexander Rd., 7/18/2022, $460,000.
Julia K Parkhurst RET and Betsy Keeney to Brenda L Matte T and Brenda L. Matte, 11 Apollo Rd., 7/22/2022, $480,000.
Rebekah Lim to Boback Sharifian, 14 Crestview Cir., Unit 153, 7/19/2022, $260,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to C and V Kaslow RT and Charles M. Kaslow, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 113, 7/22/2022, $718,333.
Kendra L. and Jeffrey K. Mccormick to Melissa and Matthew Clougherty, 9 Lantern Ln., 7/21/2022, $660,000.
Martin FT and Jeffrey A. Martin to Benjamin Padellaro and Paige Watkins, 32 Lawson Farm Rd., 7/18/2022, $646,000.
Phillip Steven I Est and Craig Phillip to Wendy A. Sesin, 92 Mammoth Rd., 7/20/2022, $415,000.
Daniel R. Howes to Brandon Sweeney, 350 Mammoth Rd., 7/18/2022, $715,000.
Rebecca Murphy to Michael Connick and Meghan Oneill, 31 Raintree Dr., 7/20/2022, $485,000.
Karlson FT and Aaron Karlson to Bryan and Kymberlee Nicholas, 24 White Plains Ave., 7/21/2022, $725,000.
David F. and Sheryl A. Dentremont to Alyssa and Richard Rodrigues, 13 Wildwood Rd., 7/20/2022, $595,000.
Silver Star Realty LLC to Rudens and Xhoana Gega, 3 Woods Ave., 7/19/2022, $413,000.
MANCHESTER
Marlene A. Brady to Tulsi Nepal and Menuka Dhital, 158 Aaron Dr., 7/19/2022, $530,500.
David Givens to Leah C. Durst, 254 Arah St., 7/22/2022, $425,000.
Cesar Suarez to 120 Avon Street LLC, 120 Avon St., 7/22/2022, $605,000.
Sheila D. Bryant to Leonard Vigeant, Blucher St., 7/18/2022, $280,000.
Miguel E. Perez to Nancy L. Ayok, 313 Boynton St., 7/19/2022, $385,000.
Hernandez 2021 T and Ramon Hernandez to Molly Healy and Terrance D. Henderson, 753 Brent St., 7/22/2022, $385,000.
John J. Foley to Anne W. and Raymond J. Plourde, Candia Rd., 7/21/2022, $215,000.
Sean and Emily Thompson to Tina L. Harris, 27 Charleston Ave., 7/18/2022, $361,533.
Jose B. Santiago Jr and UMB Bank NA to UMB Bank NA, 80 Crescent Rd., 7/19/2022, $300,000.
Corinne M. Wheeler and Polihronis Tsolakdis to Christopher B. Arsenault and Robert Atwood, 736 Douglas St., 7/18/2022, $305,000.
Nina Cyr-Kilmer and Dawn Kilmer to David T. Voight, 249 Dunbar St., Unit 249, 7/21/2022, $216,000.
Nina Cyr-Kilmer and Dawn Kilmer to David T. Voight, 251 Dunbar St., Unit 251, 7/21/2022, $216,000.
R and DM Realty Hldg LLC to William Chestnut Jr, 720 E Industrial Park Dr., Unit 10, 7/18/2022, $139,000.
Marion Properties LLC to Premier Hocky LLC, 850 E Industrial Park Dr., Unit 4, 7/22/2022, $566,600.
Mcgaunn Paul R Jr Est and Julie Chani to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Flint St., Lot 27, 7/20/2022, $141,500.
Semir and Besima Omeragic to Estalin Guerrero, 31 Glendale Ave., 7/22/2022, $415,000.
Dennis Stpierre to Joseph A. Stcyr, Gray St., 7/22/2022, $230,000.
Ari E. Kenney to Jorge M. Hurtado and Kendra A. Coco, 1138 Hall St., 7/22/2022, $350,000.
Christopher and Jill Provost to Alexander and Rachel Tessier, 12 Hillhaven Rd., 7/18/2022, $585,000.
Lacourse Gertrude C Est and Linda Burke to Silvia R. and Jamilton Machado, 818 Howe St., 7/18/2022, $470,000.
Jennifer M. Groulx to Jaime F. Ibarra and Dellanira Hipolito, 22 Leon Ave., 7/22/2022, $380,000.
Stephen M. and Emily S. Raymond to Ryan and Taylor Ward, 50 Lindstrom Ln., 7/20/2022, $504,000.
Susan Lapierre to Michael Bixby, 65 Log St., Unit 2F, 7/22/2022, $180,000.
1628 Group Inc to Melvin L. Whitmyer, 347 Mammoth Rd., 7/21/2022, $360,000.
Christopher B. Santamaria to Jason L. Rhynard, 346 Manchester St., 7/19/2022, $400,000.
Robert A. Allgaier to Michael Chianur, 36 Maple Leaf Way, Unit 36, 7/20/2022, $550,000.
Terolyn LLC to 5496 Mechanic St LLC, 54 Mechanic St., 7/22/2022, $5, 600,000.
Terolyn LLC to 5496 Mechanic St LLC, 96 Mechanic St., 7/22/2022, $5, 600,000.
Brendan and Jennie Bergin to Kelly Culhane, 7 Northbrook Dr., Unit 706, 7/19/2022, $240,000.
Michael D. Collins to Neil M. May, 39 Old Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 3H, 7/18/2022, $168,000.
Casey P. Manning to Jessica M. Rousseau, 9 Picadilly Ct., Unit 9, 7/22/2022, $290,000.
Harvey J. Russett 3rd to Tyler Weathers, 452 Pickering St., 7/19/2022, $465,000.
Paul Sheatler to Negendra Khatiwada, 297 Rimmon St., 7/18/2022, $450,000.
Kelley FT and Thomas H. Kelley to Cody R. Kelley and Jonathan B. Aguilera, 51 River Front Dr., Unit 4, 7/22/2022, $350,000.
Brenda L. Cooper to Jesse and Christiana O. Hester, 540 River Rd., 7/19/2022, $465,000.
Nathalie K. and Michael W. Porter to Casey Cyr and Michael Kilgore, 390 Seames Dr., 7/20/2022, $379,000.
Susan Pynenburg to S Scranton Bush RET 2001 and Steven Scranton, 470 Silver St., Unit 113, 7/20/2022, $215,000.
Beowell LLC to Stephen M. and Emily S. Raymond, 117 Therrien Ln., 7/19/2022, $659,933.
Lasalle 1 FT and Jeanne L. Lasalle to Alexander Whiteside and Alyssa Casoni-Whiteside, 212 Titus Ave., 7/18/2022, $306,000.
Deborah S Brown RET and Deborah S. Brown to Linda Lee 2019 RET and Linda Lee, 1137 Union St., 7/18/2022, $678,000.
Peter J. Stlaurent to Julio A. and Angel G. Sanchez, 179 Winter St., 7/22/2022, $450,000.
MERRIMACK
Governors Hill Corp to James and Katherine Cooper, 43 Cathy St., 7/22/2022, $671,400.
Carmelo Holdings LLC to 604-608 D W Highway LLC, 604 Daniel Webster Hwy., 7/18/2022, $1,040,000.
Kenneth W. and Debra E. Grooms to Andrew M. Silva and Valerie L. Griffin, 20 Derry St., 7/22/2022, $432,000.
William K. Bucklin Jr to John Cunningham, 44 Derry St., Unit 44, 7/19/2022, $289,000.
Barbour Kenneth A Est and Katherine M. Barry to John Tenhave, Front St Ext., Lot 4, 7/18/2022, $255,000.
Patrice Kenny to Cody J. Wolk and Amy R. Donahue, 5 Greenwich Dr., 7/21/2022, $461,000.
R C and B C Taylor RET and Ronald C. Taylor to Jason R. Hatfield, 38 Greenwood Rd., 7/22/2022, $150,000.
Yonkin FT 2011 and Jean Yonkin to Barry K. and Mikayla J. Haines, 57 Naticook Rd., 7/18/2022, $660,000.
Andrea Jean Bateman RET and Andrea J. Bateman to Charles D. Cullinan, 4 Walnut Cir., Unit 4, 7/22/2022, $354,000.
NASHUA
Dennis W. Parker and Sandra J. Thomas to Matthew R. Thomas, 15 Bartemus Trl., Unit 15, 7/18/2022, $375,000.
Marisol Osorio to Kevin A. and Courtney C. Reader, 3 Boxwood Ct., 7/18/2022, $511,000.
John R. Riendeau to Alicia Halpin, 6 Bruce St., 7/22/2022, $325,000.
Amy L. Marrello to A T and Susan P Mccann RET and Susan P. Mccann, 197 Cannongate 3, Unit 197, 7/22/2022, $252,000.
Ellen M Arouchon RET and Julia M. Richardson to F J and S E Desort RET and Suzanne E. Desort, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 330, 7/18/2022, $440,000.
James M. and Joanne L. Woolfall to Meredith A. Faxon and Frederick S. Murray, 30 Ducas Ave., 7/19/2022, $415,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Shanmugar R. Mariappan and Suriya B. Shanmugar, 20 Dumaine Ave., 7/19/2022, $429,200.
Joicy Malarvizhi to Kathryn M. Mancuso and Matthew J. Kall, Farmington Rd., 7/22/2022, $557,000.
Alexander H. Mcewan to Lauren Clark and Jennifer M. Landry, 5 Field St., 7/18/2022, $375,000.
Daniel P. and Sarah L. Cwalinski to Patricia A. Bettencourt and Luis M. Borba, 11 Hastings Ln., 7/22/2022, $550,000.
April M. Krawczyk to Naramine B. Tea, 11 Kristina Way, Unit 11, 7/22/2022, $410,000.
Mark and Amy K. Finkelstein to Avi Ginsberg and Timothy Gamache, 11 Lojko Dr., 7/19/2022, $890,000.
Matthew Perez to Sean and Emily Thompson, 19 Madera Cir., 7/19/2022, $475,000.
Joseph A. and Denise Barilone to Nicholas Taylor and Meaghan Palmer, 76 Nottingham Dr., 7/19/2022, $432,000.
Stockton Robert G Est and Julie Wood to Courtney Wood, 2 Oak Hill Ln., Unit 203, 7/18/2022, $128,333.
Pravin and Kumud Ghia FT and Pravin Ghia to Robert E. Azevedo and Kirsten Obrien-Azevedo, 5 Penny Ln., 7/18/2022, $675,000.
Nishat B. and Rupali N. Panchal to Ammar Dodin, 7 Pitarys Dr., 7/18/2022, $550,000.
Courtney D. Lanfranchi to Nishith B. and Sambhavi Animesh, 90 Prescott St., Unit 90, 7/18/2022, $370,000.
Meghan Casey to Cam Kaiser and Nicole Barrett, 30 Ridge Rd., 7/21/2022, $545,000.
Joicy Malarvizhi to Kathryn M. Mancuso and Matthew J. Kall, S Main St., 7/22/2022, $557,000.
Fafel FT and Julie Fafel to Lani and Virathxay Sanethong, 3 Stable Rd., 7/20/2022, $875,000.
David L. and Joann E. Weddle to Christina and Jeffrey Hall, Stonebridge Dr., 7/22/2022, $280,000.
Cornelia Jane Metcalf RET and Cornelia J. Metcalf to Blake W. and Catherine S. Parsons, 6 Westhill Dr., 7/21/2022, $382,000.
Daniel F. and Jennifer M. Lombard to Cesario J. Gonzalez and Paul J. Elie, 6 Wilder St., 7/19/2022, $315,000.
NEW BOSTON
S and R Hldg Co LLC to Michael and Emily Bane, Lorden Rd., 7/22/2022, $195,000.
Richard and Virginia Lineman to Jacob and Rheana Lair, 11 Hillcrest Ave., 7/18/2022, $375,000.
RAYMOND
Justin T. Bosiak to Jason J. Ashburn, 26 Epping St., 7/22/2022, $554,933.
Jon-Ryan M. and Ashley D. Rochelle to Nicholas Frederico and Katie Frederien, 2 Sherry Ln., 7/22/2022, $625,000.
Tiago F. Raposo to Hannah M. Nordstrom and Richard R. Rousseau, 4 Upper Scotland Dr., 7/22/2022, $360,000.
WEARE
Mary E. Jones and Celeste A. Vento to Christopher J. and Scott W. Hurley, Daniels Lk., 7/20/2022, $50,000.
Robin S. Wilson to Christopher Lafond and Skyla M. Jacobs, 47 Hoit Mill Rd., 7/20/2022, $245,000.
Kimberly A. Griffin to Chad M. and Valeria Kotrady, 139 Old Town Rd., Unit B, 7/19/2022, $330,000.