ALLENSTOWN
Alfred and Bibiane A. Iodice to Armand J. Dufresne, 1 Roy Ln., 03/09/2020, $240,000.
AUBURN
MDR and Rehab and Development to James F. Huard, 9 Cardinal Rd., 03/05/2020, $219,933.
Liberty Woods LLC to Dylan Bagshaw and Kendra Macbridge, 30 Freedom Ln., 03/09/2020, $165,000.
BEDFORD
Edward L. Norwesh to Yiwu Pan and Qiulan Liu, 15 Saratoga Ct, Unit 15, 03/09/2020, $275,000.
Jeanne and Thomas D. Tellier to Aaron A. and Kathryn H. Milne, 16 Spartan Dr., 03/05/2020, $630,000.
Adam C. Lafabvre to Michael D. and Kristina Lindsey, 29 Swan Ave., 03/09/2020, $240,000.
CANDIA
Richard A. and Edward R. Holt to Diamond Edge Realty and Dev, 182 Patten Hill Rd., 03/10/2020, $100,000.
Michael A. Perkins to Cimarron Timbers LLC, Lot 113, 03/05/2020, $20,000.
CHESTER
Joseph S. and Margaret L. Castricone to Christopher Y. Stanley, 628 Fremont Rd., 03/10/2020, $305,000.
DERRY
John and Alexandra D. Bondaruk to Adam S. Dewolf, 75 Derryfield Rd., Unit R, 03/10/2020, $196,933.
Thomas P. Perkins and Pennymac Loan Services to JMF Realty LLC, 20 Dr.ake Ln., 03/04/2020, $396,000.
Catherine and Megan Nichols to Cameron and Alexandra Lord, 73 Kilrea Rd., 03/06/2020, $395,000.
Michael R. Berube and Darcy L. Lessard to Douglas and Stacy L. Valente, 13 Kingsbury St., 03/06/2020, $320,000.
AVP Investments LLC to David P. and Riley B. Allen, 160 N Shore Rd., Unit L, 03/06/2020, $239,000.
Julie A. Coelho to Timothy M. and Lauren Hannan, 45 Tiger Tail Cir., Unit L, 03/10/2020, $250,000.
Steve J. Doyle to Kimberly Marique and Jeremy Carlisle, 37 Warner Hill Rd., Unit A, 03/09/2020, $275,000.
DUNBARTON
Linda M. and Robert A. Marcoux to Brianna M. Compagna-Roy and Adam J. Schreffler, Guinea Rd., 03/10/2020, $312,000.
Caitlin and Thomas G. Sheveland to Heather K. Tempest, 211 Stark Hwy. S, 03/09/2020, $288,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Jean M. and Sabrina L. Story to Sabrina L. and Chester F. Bowen, 31 Paige Hill Rd., 03/10/2020, $164,000.
Goffstown Back Road Rlty to David J. and Susan L. Beaudoin, 26-a Stone Creek Dr., Unit 20, 03/04/2020, $321,600.
Marguerite Holub to 230 Tibbetts Hill Rd LLC, 230 Tibbetts Hill Rd., 03/10/2020, $154,400.
Arline P. Pelletier to Michael and Kathleen Langlois, 34 Williams Way, 03/04/2020, $165,000.
HOOKSETT
Helen M. Grant and William Libby to Lenda Timothy P Sr RET and Timothy P. Lenda, 50 Farmer Rd., 03/10/2020, $63,000.
STG LLC to Daniel Ploof, 165 Whitehall Rd., 03/06/2020, $301,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Paul Marsh and Alice Morris, Lot 89, 03/04/2020, $407,933.
LITCHFIELD
John C. and Elizabeth A. Miller to Justin and Marissa Brunelle, 21 Bear Run Dr., 03/06/2020, $530,000.
LONDONDERRY
KGJ and M LLC to TG 3 Real Est Londonderry, 5 Buttrick Rd., 03/04/2020, $1,100,000.
Kumaravelan Doraikkannan to Dustan P. Capuzzi, 3-a Cote Ln., 03/10/2020, $279,933.
Wilcombs Way LLC to Paul Revere Coffee Co LLC, 24 Griffin Rd., 03/09/2020, $537,333.
Cynthia A. and Kim A. Myers to John P. Higgins, 26 Seasons Ln., 03/05/2020, $412,533.
Adam Mccormick to Michael S. Gianni, 132 Treadway Ln., Unit 132, 03/09/2020, $180,000.
Avamaria and Arlene Barone to Joel Doherty and Kalene Chiavetta, 174 Winterwood Dr., Unit 174, 03/05/2020, $227,000.
MANCHESTER
David P Verani 2008 FT and David P. Verani to Tyler J. Dubois, 357 Amherst St., 03/05/2020, $279,000.
Kevin R. Handschumaker to Olive Rentals LLC, 335 Bartlett St., 03/10/2020, $163,000.
Michael D. Fecteau to Ryan V. Kalantzis and Chad J. Stanton, 100 Becker St., 03/09/2020, $260,000.
FNMA to Any Property Rehab LLC, 37 C St., 03/04/2020, $191,625.
Jason and Heather Michaud to Amanda Moronta and Jegsy Sanchez, 23 Elmhurst Ave., 03/05/2020, $224,933.
Oscar G Lavallee RET and Marcel Lavallee to Theresa M. and Mark W. Courchesne, 123 Flint St., 03/04/2020, $191,000.
Mitchell Dale P Est and Jodi E. Ulriksen to Stephen Wahrenburg, 503 Hanover St., 03/06/2020, $220,000.
Steven W. Durost and William M. Howatt to Russell P. and Rebecca Antoine, 784 Hanover St., 03/05/2020, $282,000.
Demetrias Crossing LLC to Damir and Mubera Hasic, 204 Karatzas Ave., Unit 204, 03/05/2020, $250,000.
Demetrias Crossing LLC to Steven A. Tallarico and Lauren M. Foote, 208 Karatzas Ave., Unit 208, 03/06/2020, $240,133.
Demetrias Crossing LLC to Singa B. Jimba, 210 Karatzas Ave., Unit 210, 03/05/2020, $255,000.
Demetrias Crossing LLC to Bishnu S. and Bina Lama, 212 Karatzas Ave., Unit 212, 03/06/2020, $255,000.
Mark W. and Theresa M. Courchesne to Mitchell J. Mclocklin, 755 Lake Ave., 03/04/2020, $190,000.
50 Leewood St LLC to Tuan Nguyen and Anh T. Son, 50 Leewood St., 03/06/2020, $260,000.
Edgardo and Cristina M. Torres to Robert J. and Helen Bevis, 58 Mast Rd., 03/10/2020, $356,200.
USA HUD to Matina Goulakos, 108 Mission Ave., 03/09/2020, $209,000.
Dennis Proulx to Karwan Ahmed and Bayan Pishdary, 393 Ray St., 03/05/2020, $375,000.
Edward A. and Patricia C. Poisson to Modesto M. Nina, 308 Taylor St., 03/10/2020, $319,000.
Robin E Simard LT and Robin E. Simard to Karen Hendershot, 65 Victoria St., Unit 21, 03/06/2020, $239,933.
Bryan M. Pelletier and Claire Brickley-Pelletier to D J Dumaine Goldberg RET and Deborah J. Dumaine, 45 W Mitchell St., 03/06/2020, $260,000.
Donald N. Bumford to Mario Gallotto, 191 W Shore Ave., 03/06/2020, $156,000.
Anthony Pino and Partners For Payment Relf to Partners For Payment Relf, 118 Wildwood St., 03/06/2020, $59,000.
Karen N. Hendershot to Robert J. Fortini, 131 Woodland Ave., 03/06/2020, $330,000.
MERRIMACK
Lorraine A Courtney RET and Lorraine A. Lorusso to Russell T Goldman RET and Russell T. Goldman, Canterbury Way, 03/05/2020, $50,000.
Robert A. Curry to Gepa Enterprises LLC, 2 County Rd., 03/06/2020, $156,000.
William K. Walker to Maria DiGangi, 81 Middlesex Rd., Unit 81, 03/04/2020, $233,000.
Christopher Wellman to Aaon Powers, 82 Tinker Rd., 03/05/2020, $290,000.
Paul J. and Margaret E. Pelsinski to Eric P. and Jennifer L. Smith, 132 Wire Rd., 03/04/2020, $354,000.
Raymond G. and Gloria C. Hammond to Jacklyn S. and Kenneth F. Billo, 03/09/2020, $336,000.
NASHUA
Denise M. Berube to Tanya Ackerman, 150 Bartemus Trl, Unit 150, 03/09/2020, $227,533.
Michael T. and Marcia L. Estes to David S. and Amy M. Hubai, 2 Black Oak Dr., Unit D, 03/06/2020, $215,000.
First K J Okeefe FT and Kristina J. Okeefe to Ana D. Tolentino, 118 Bluestone Dr., Unit 118, 03/06/2020, $172,000.
Constance A. Harris and Leonard T. Glionna to New Season Capital LLC, 210 Brook Village Rd., Unit 12, 03/06/2020, $142,000.
Fuqun J. Yang to B and S Sundara Realty LLC, 310 Brook Village Rd., Unit 16, 03/04/2020, $150,000.
Laso Robert C Est and Shari L. Mccormack to Jacob B Tamposi 2012 IRT and Gerald R. Prunier, 111 Coburn Ave., 03/05/2020, $160,000.
Patterson 2016 T and F C. Patterson to Regina C. Gilbertson, Colliston Yard Condo, Unit 214, 03/04/2020, $315,000.
G Aquileo-Torres and Veronica Garcia to Karleth Torres, 17 Edwards St., 03/04/2020, $322,000.
Paul S. and Debra J. Yarmo to Tabitha A. Caron and Brianna L. Fowler, 15-a Fairmount St., 03/09/2020, $209,000.
Emily J. and Barbara A. Pinet to Mihai and Alison Popa, 66 Harbor Ave., Unit 6, 03/05/2020, $145,000.
RE and PM RET and Dawn Meavinew to Lonny A and E M Labonte RET and Lonny A. Labonte, Hideaway Rd., 03/05/2020, $321,333.
Grace E. Clifford to Douglas E. and Karen E. Lovejoy, 5 Holbrook Dr., 03/04/2020, $460,000.
Miyoko Kurr FT and Brian C. Kurr to Jianfang Li, 19 Knowlton Rd., 03/05/2020, $165,000.
Harper FT and Denise M. Carr to Vitarelli T and Todd M. Ross, 16 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 207, 03/10/2020, $230,800.
Paulo D. Dias to Mukta Shah, 22-24 Linden St., 03/09/2020, $350,000.
Cemal N. and Celia Pinarligil to Shaji Habeebulla, 10 Mountain Laurels Dr., Unit 605, 03/10/2020, $413,000.
Mary E Page 2017 RET and Mary E. Page to Walter and Winnifred Chicoine, 12 Mountain Laurels Dr., Unit 307, 03/06/2020, $325,000.
Barbara A. Parr to Jason A. and Amanda L. Matukas, 29 Norma Dr., Unit 29, 03/06/2020, $266,000.
JJN RT and John J. Norton to Marcus D. Parks, 301 Pine St., 03/10/2020, $310,000.
Sanche Ramirez to Shawna L. and Jeremy T. Lane, 5 Shaw Cir., 03/06/2020, $295,000.
Dennehy Alice Marie Est and Mark W. Dennehy to Black Grape LLC, 250 Stonebridge Dr., Unit 250, 03/09/2020, $140,000.
Michael D. Harrington and Pennymac Loan Services to Midland T Co, 3 Sycamore Ln., 03/06/2020, $254,000.
Joseph A. Yanco to John M. Cunningham, 4 Tracey Ave., Unit 4, 03/10/2020, $265,933.
Lonny A and E M Labonte T and Lonny A. Labonte to Pedro N. Ramirez-Gomez and Carina Malta-Mendoza, 112 Westwood Dr., 03/06/2020, $275,000.
Jacqueline B. Graham to Samantha M. Briggs and Renzo M. Ochoa, 4 Wildwood Ln., 03/09/2020, $345,000.
FNMA to James E. Esson and Christine A. Mattina, 29 Williams St., 03/10/2020, $299,900.
NEW BOSTON
Twin Bridge Land Mgmt LLC to Dustin and Krystal Jackson, 118 Foxberry Dr., 03/04/2020, $649,933.
Jeremy Giles and Deborah A. Dowling to Daniel P. and Kelsey R. Kehew, 33 Lorden Rd., 03/06/2020, $570,000.
Kiele M. Coco to Eric and Jaclyn Mccoy, 313 Mccurdy Rd., 03/05/2020, $560,000.
PEMBROKE
Leo F. Zebrowski and Freedom Mortgage Corp to All Around Home Improv, 401 Borough Rd., 03/10/2020, $130,000.
USA HUD to Triple 3 Investments LLC, 173 Main St., 03/06/2020, $70,000.
RAYMOND
Healyford Realty LLC to Joshua M. Mihan, 26 Chester Rd., 03/06/2020, $120,000.
Joseph M. and Ginger A. Festa to Laura A. Gassman, 62 Freetown Rd., Unit 31, 03/10/2020, $159,000.
Denise A Vitagliano RET and Denise A. Vitagliano to Sheila M. Anderson, 62 Freetown Rd., Unit 21, 03/09/2020, $195,000.
Robin E. Jordan to Donna J. Lemieux and Joseph F. Conroy, 3 Genco Way, 03/05/2020, $308,000.
Brenda Larrow to Russell Hammond, 7 Gertrude Ave., 03/05/2020, $35,000.
Linda Mulligan to Sharon and Paul F. Ayer, Lot 13, 03/10/2020, $310,000.
WEARE
Dennis C. Stringer to Stephanie Pioccone and Ryan Richardson, 38 Fessenden Ln., 03/04/2020, $60,000.
USA HUD to Kyle and Toni Parker, 706 Reservoir Dr., 03/10/2020, $117,450.
Dennis C. Stringer to Mensur and Amira Ramic, 174 River Rd., 03/04/2020, $60,000.